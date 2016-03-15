Otteson Theatre
Free Doppelgänger in Waukesha
The joke goes something like this: “Why do the Germans have a word for ‘doppelgänger?’ Is that a problem over there or something?” Why would any culture would need a word to describe when two strangers look identical to each other? Rega.. more
Mar 15, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Untitled Women this Friday at Carroll University
Even when they’re in the center of the stage, women are often overlooked. Ami Majeskie looks to focus on a certain often-overlooked 50% of the population as she presents The Untitled Women Project. It’s a program of scenes, monologues, dance.. more
Feb 11, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rabbit Hole with Outskirts
Outskirts Theatre Company in Waukesha is staging a late summer production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s acclaimed drama Rabbit Hole. A couple loses a four-year-old son when he is hit by a car driven by a teenager who feels considerable guilt ove.. more
Aug 18, 2015 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Hoan Bridge
Despite the best efforts of narrow-minded bureaucrats to tear it down, the Hoan Bridge is priceless for residents of Bay View and south lakeshore communities—an easy link to Downtown and the freeway system. Aside from its utility, the Hoan’... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Conspicuous Consumption
“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more
Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Big-band leader Glenn Miller died during World War II, but his orchestra never stopped touring, playing swing hits like “In the Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and “Moonlight Serenade” for audiences to this day include m more
Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee