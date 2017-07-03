Outskirts Theatre Co.
'Bare: A Pop Opera' Addresses Coming-of-Age with Poise and Purpose
Bare: A Pop Opera, presented by Outskirts Theatre Co., follows a group of high school seniors through issues of self-image, unrequited love, the pressure of parental expectations, faith and sexuality. more
Jul 3, 2017 2:30 PM Morgan Hughes Theater
Outskirts Theatre Co. Fundraiser
Outskirts Theatre Co. has been around since 2012. Since then they’ve staged a pretty respectable series of shows: RENT, Dog Sees God, Rabbit Hole, And Baby Makes Three . This past month, they staged an original piece based on Alice In Wonderland ... more
Jun 29, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
And Baby Makes Seven With Outskirts
Fresh, new theater company Outskirts Theatre brings a thoughtful, little comedy to the stage of the Underground Collaborative this month. Paula Vogel’s And Baby Makes Seven is an interesting premise. Two women in a loving, committed relationship h.. more
Jan 3, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Dog Sees God’ in Waukesha
Carroll University undergraduate student Ryan Albrechtson and his peers were asked to create a fictional arts organization over the course of a semester in a fine arts administration class and Albrechtson, who fully connected with the proje... more
Aug 20, 2014 11:39 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Tempting Cheese, Deli Selections at Larry’s Market
The old village of Brown Deer may be a bit tricky to locate, but it is worth the effort. You’ll find a number of restaurants and bars at the intersection of River Lane and Deerwood Drive, but the destination of note is Larry’s Market (8737 ... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Burgers on the Beach
Summer has finally arrived, so lather on some sunscreen and head down to Bradford Beach to enjoy some sun, sand and great food. At the south end of the beach, Bartolotta’s Northpoint snack bar (2272 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.) offers burgers g... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Dining Preview 1 Comments