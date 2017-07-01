RSS

Outskirts Theatre Company

Outskirts Theatre Company takes the stage of the Tenth Street Theatre this month with a production of the early 2000's coming-of-age drama Bare: A Pop Opera. A very nuanced Ryan Albrechtson stars as Peter--a Catholic high school kid dealing with h.. more

Jul 1, 2017 4:11 AM Theater 1 Comments

Time Stands Still “…asks important questions about the world by engaging us in a very personal story," per In Tandem Theatre’s production director Chris Flieller; Danny Polanski directs Outskirts Theatre Company’s production of Love Lett... more

Feb 21, 2017 3:07 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Outskirts Theatre Company in Waukesha is staging a late summer production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s acclaimed drama Rabbit Hole. A couple loses a four-year-old son when he is hit by a car driven by a teenager who feels considerable guilt ove.. more

Aug 18, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more

Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Big-band leader Glenn Miller died during World War II, but his orchestra never stopped touring, playing swing hits like “In the Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and “Moonlight Serenade” for audiences to this day include m more

Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

