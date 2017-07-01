Outskirts Theatre Company
Bare with Outskirts
Outskirts Theatre Company takes the stage of the Tenth Street Theatre this month with a production of the early 2000's coming-of-age drama Bare: A Pop Opera. A very nuanced Ryan Albrechtson stars as Peter--a Catholic high school kid dealing with h.. more
Jul 1, 2017 4:11 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Performing Arts Weekly: February 23, 2017
Time Stands Still “…asks important questions about the world by engaging us in a very personal story," per In Tandem Theatre’s production director Chris Flieller; Danny Polanski directs Outskirts Theatre Company’s production of Love Lett... more
Feb 21, 2017 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Rabbit Hole with Outskirts
Outskirts Theatre Company in Waukesha is staging a late summer production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s acclaimed drama Rabbit Hole. A couple loses a four-year-old son when he is hit by a car driven by a teenager who feels considerable guilt ove.. more
Aug 18, 2015 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris
When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more
Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Big-band leader Glenn Miller died during World War II, but his orchestra never stopped touring, playing swing hits like “In the Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and “Moonlight Serenade” for audiences to this day include m more
Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee