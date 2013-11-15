Overgrown
James Blake @ Turner Hall Ballroom
With its marriage of electronic music and the type of falsettoed, soulful songwriter balladeering that's grown increasingly popular over the last half a decade or so, James Blake’s self-titled de,Concert Reviews more
Nov 15, 2013 10:33 AM Dan Oberbruner Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 14-Nov. 20
One of rock ’n’ roll’s great charmers, Jonathan Richman inspired a generation of punks with his celebrated first band The Modern Lovers before moving on to a more acoustic, traditional style of rock ’n’ roll inspired more
Nov 12, 2013 6:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
