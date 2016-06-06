RSS

Owlscry

the body.jpg.jpe

The Body

The Body, The Old Northwest, Owlscry, metal, Quarter's more

Jun 6, 2016 2:04 PM Concert Reviews

war memorial.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Keith Ewing, Flickr CCTheranks of World War II veterans are thinning, as are veterans from the KoreanWar. With these statistics in mind, Milwaukee’s War Memorial Center launchedthe Veteran’s Story Project, a campa.. more

Oct 29, 2015 4:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Borg Ward, the all-ages venue/gallery/ arts space, named after either a German luxury car or something having to do with Star Trek—I never had the opportunity or the inclination to ask—has turned three years old. Though it’s matured more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES