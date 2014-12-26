RSS

Pacino

Few words are more likely to make novelists andscreenplay writers cringe more than “likeability,” the idea that theprotagonist in any commercial work needs to be likeable in order for the storyto reach a wide audience. It’s a major restricti.. more

Dec 26, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee rappers B Justice and Pacino both earned their appearance at UW-Milwaukee’s Gasthaus tonight: Each won an open-mic competition earlier this fall. Rapper/producer B Justice is a wily performer more

Jan 22, 2014 2:04 AM This Week in Milwaukee

It's just a coincidence that three of Milwaukee's most gifted rappers, Pacino, Prophetic and Pizzle, all have handles that begin with the same letter, but it's the kind of coincidence that's not easily ignored in hip-hop. On the "16th Letter," a p.. more

Jan 16, 2013 7:30 PM On Music

Spring is shaping up to be a big season for local album releases. This week brought news of three big ones.<br /><br /><strong>Juniper Tar </strong>will release its latest full length, <em>Since Before</em>, with a show at the Turner Hall Ballroom.. more

Mar 2, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

A number of sharp observers have commented on the growing disparity between producers and rappers in the local hip-hop scene: Milwaukee producers keep improving, creating better, more professional and more original beats, while the Milwaukee rapp.. more

Apr 25, 2011 8:00 PM On Music

The Marrowbone Marble Company offers more than just another depiction of a man aspiring to create his own utopia in the midst of post-World War II America. This sophomore release by Glenn Taylor assumes a harrowing and honest look at issues... more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Born of the late-1980s noise-rock scene, The Jesus Lizard released six proper albums of dark, abrasive rock before their 1999 breakup, including four Steve Albini-produced efforts for the sadly defunct Touch and Go Records and two for major... more

Nov 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 When a bozo Republican congressman shouts “You lie!” at the president of New York Times ,Taking Liberties more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 20 Comments

With her soothing, almost whispered vocals and quirky demeanor, St. Vincent’s frizzy-haired singer Annie Clark comes across as a calm, collected and cheerful performer, but don’t let her outer shell fool you. Listen closely to her lyrics an... more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

"Back by popular demand!" is so often misused that people tend to tune it out, b Preludio ,Classical Music/Dance more

Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

The Milwaukee rap scene is still too scattered to be defined by one style, but over the last several years one sound in particular has emerged that seems to fit the city as perfectly as an old pair of sneakers. It's a geographically appropriate so.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

