Pacino
Rapper Pacino is Unapologetically Cocky on Chasing History
Few words are more likely to make novelists andscreenplay writers cringe more than “likeability,” the idea that theprotagonist in any commercial work needs to be likeable in order for the storyto reach a wide audience. It’s a major restricti.. more
Dec 26, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 23-29
Milwaukee rappers B Justice and Pacino both earned their appearance at UW-Milwaukee’s Gasthaus tonight: Each won an open-mic competition earlier this fall. Rapper/producer B Justice is a wily performer more
Jan 22, 2014 2:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Pacino, Prophetic and Pizzle are Brought to You by the Letter "P"
It's just a coincidence that three of Milwaukee's most gifted rappers, Pacino, Prophetic and Pizzle, all have handles that begin with the same letter, but it's the kind of coincidence that's not easily ignored in hip-hop. On the "16th Letter," a p.. more
Jan 16, 2013 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Local Music Wrap-Up: Juniper Tar, Blessed Feathers, Pizzle, Pacino, The MKE Shindig
Spring is shaping up to be a big season for local album releases. This week brought news of three big ones.<br /><br /><strong>Juniper Tar </strong>will release its latest full length, <em>Since Before</em>, with a show at the Turner Hall Ballroom.. more
Mar 2, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pacino Teams with Ray Nitti on "Want It All"
A number of sharp observers have commented on the growing disparity between producers and rappers in the local hip-hop scene: Milwaukee producers keep improving, creating better, more professional and more original beats, while the Milwaukee rapp.. more
Apr 25, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Three Looks at Glenn Taylor and ‘The Marrowbone Marble Company’
The Marrowbone Marble Company offers more than just another depiction of a man aspiring to create his own utopia in the midst of post-World War II America. This sophomore release by Glenn Taylor assumes a harrowing and honest look at issues... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Jesus Lizard w/ IfIHadAHiFi
Born of the late-1980s noise-rock scene, The Jesus Lizard released six proper albums of dark, abrasive rock before their 1999 breakup, including four Steve Albini-produced efforts for the sadly defunct Touch and Go Records and two for major... more
Nov 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Clouds of Hatred
When a bozo Republican congressman shouts “You lie!” at the president of New York Times ,Taking Liberties more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 20 Comments
St. Vincent @ The Pabst Theater
With her soothing, almost whispered vocals and quirky demeanor, St. Vincent’s frizzy-haired singer Annie Clark comes across as a calm, collected and cheerful performer, but don’t let her outer shell fool you. Listen closely to her lyrics an... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Carulli & Company
"Back by popular demand!" is so often misused that people tend to tune it out, b Preludio ,Classical Music/Dance more
Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Pacino: Another Milwaukee Rapper to Watch
The Milwaukee rap scene is still too scattered to be defined by one style, but over the last several years one sound in particular has emerged that seems to fit the city as perfectly as an old pair of sneakers. It's a geographically appropriate so.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music