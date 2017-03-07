RSS

Paddy'S Pub

mos-beer.jpg.jpe

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day—survey of 10 great Irish pubs in the Milwaukee area. more

Mar 7, 2017 12:40 AM Spring Drink Guide

paddyspub_dec2016.jpg.jpe

Paddy’s Pub (2339 N. Murray Ave.) is a gem of a bar tucked away a bit from the rowdiness of the Lower East Side’s six-way intersection of bars and restaurants. more

Dec 6, 2016 4:42 PM Eat/Drink

Holly Hughes has played many roles over the course of her life. In he Dog And Pony Show (Bring Your Own Pony) she talks about quite a few of those roles. The seasoned performance artist comes to Milwaukee this weekend for a casual spoken word pi.. more

Jul 20, 2012 11:50 AM Theater

blogimage19263.jpe

Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage8463.jpe

Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more

Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4891.jpe

Thursday, Dec. 18 Hardcore Comedy Show @ Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Oneof the lo,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES