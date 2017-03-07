Paddy'S Pub
10 Great Irish Pubs for St. Patrick's Day
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day—survey of 10 great Irish pubs in the Milwaukee area. more
Mar 7, 2017 12:40 AM Lacey Muszynski Spring Drink Guide
At Home and Intimate at Paddy’s Pub
Paddy’s Pub (2339 N. Murray Ave.) is a gem of a bar tucked away a bit from the rowdiness of the Lower East Side’s six-way intersection of bars and restaurants. more
Dec 6, 2016 4:42 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
An Evening of Casual Precision With Holly Hughes
Holly Hughes has played many roles over the course of her life. In he Dog And Pony Show (Bring Your Own Pony) she talks about quite a few of those roles. The seasoned performance artist comes to Milwaukee this weekend for a casual spoken word pi.. more
Jul 20, 2012 11:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Talking About Dogs
Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran
Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dec. 18 - Dec. 24
Thursday, Dec. 18 Hardcore Comedy Show @ Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Oneof the lo,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee