Paid Sick Leave
To Live and Die in LA
No one did chases like William Friedkin. The Hollywood director pushed the car chase into overdrive with The French Connection (1971) and lesser filmmakers have been trying (with little success) to overtake him ever since. His latter-day police .. more
Apr 5, 2010 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
MMAC Lawsuit Frivolous
This is not about the merits about the paid-sick days referendum recently passed by an overwhelming majority of Milwaukee voters. Convincing arguments both against and for the law, which will require cit,Left and Right more
Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Walter Piotrowski News Features 5 Comments
Paid Sick Leave Becomes Law
Could 157,117 voters bewrong? On Election Day, 69% of Milwaukee voters supported manda Los Angeles Times. ,News Features more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
More Manny Ridiculousness
Back in May, I wrote a post on Ladies... about how much I hate "Manny being Manny" and all the excuses that were being made for him and his steroid usage.Though at the time I was talking about Manny's steroid usage, a few of the paragraphs are pr.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports