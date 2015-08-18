Pain
Madison Pain Management Looks to Treat Your Pain
Do you deal with pain in your neck, back, shoulders orknees? If so we know of a place that is looking to help you out. Madison Pain Managementis an independent medical clinic dedicated to the nonsurgical treatment ofspinal and musculoskeletal p.. more
Aug 18, 2015 5:45 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more
May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Are Penis Piercings Safe?
Can you have a straight barbell go through the top and the bottom of the tip of the penis? If you can, is it safe, and does it increase sexual pleasure for both partners or just the girl’s pleasure? more
Feb 6, 2013 3:42 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Surprises At This Year’s ‘Watercolor Wisconsin’
The opening of the “Watercolor Wisconsin 2012” exhibition was a watery affair in more ways than one. Outside the grand old house, known in Racine as the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, water poured from grey skies. more
Dec 19, 2012 3:55 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Why Does Sex Hurt?
While the gender of the person asking the second question is not clear, I'm going to answer these as if they are both about female-bodied people, since this type of concern is most often about pain during vaginal penetration... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments
Chill on the Hill: Decibully and Juniper Tar
The penultimate concert in the 2010 season of Bay View’s outdoor Chill on the Hill concert series pairs two excellent Milwaukee bands that deconstruct Americana and rebuild it in their own image. Last year Decibully released more
Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Real All-Star Baseball
Even in the midst of a disappointing, inconsistent season, Milwaukee Brewers fans could take pride in the selection of three legitimate All-Stars—Ryan Braun, Corey Hart and Yovani Gallardo—to the 2010 All-Star Game.Long-suffering Brewers fa... more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Weak U.S. Dollar Adds To Pain at the Pump
Add “weak dollar” to the list of factors that driveup the cost of gasoline for Americans. War, political u,The New Economy more
Jun 17, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE