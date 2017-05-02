RSS

Painter

theexpanse.jpg.jpe

Voyeurism as inspiration is the engine powering Lee L. Krecklow’s debut novel, The Expanse Between. more

May 2, 2017 2:03 PM Books

art_rev_portrait_soc.jpg.jpe

Fifty-plus years ago as a teen seeking the “meaning of contentment,” I listened to Elvis wail “Crying in the Chapel” and decided it was strictly cornball. My mature preferences lead me to the spiritual highs discovered in woodlands more

Jan 16, 2013 2:34 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

Door County painter Craig Blietz could be called a Renaissance master. While he thoughtfully studies the domestic creatures inhabiting Wisconsin’s famous peninsula for his contemporary realistic artwork, the techniques he more

Jan 8, 2013 1:56 PM Visual Arts

artreview.jpg.jpe

The world is awash with information. For example, painter Peter Barrickman’s résumé, posted online at thegreengallery.biz, tracks his considerable national and international credentials. A 2002 BFA from more

Nov 19, 2012 8:18 PM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES