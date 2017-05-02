Painter
The Expanse Between (Winter Goose Publishing), by Lee L. Krecklow
Voyeurism as inspiration is the engine powering Lee L. Krecklow’s debut novel, The Expanse Between. more
May 2, 2017 2:03 PM David Luhrssen Books
Art And Nature At The Portrait Society
Fifty-plus years ago as a teen seeking the “meaning of contentment,” I listened to Elvis wail “Crying in the Chapel” and decided it was strictly cornball. My mature preferences lead me to the spiritual highs discovered in woodlands more
Jan 16, 2013 2:34 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
A Door County Renaissance
Door County painter Craig Blietz could be called a Renaissance master. While he thoughtfully studies the domestic creatures inhabiting Wisconsin’s famous peninsula for his contemporary realistic artwork, the techniques he more
Jan 8, 2013 1:56 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Barrickman’s World
The world is awash with information. For example, painter Peter Barrickman’s résumé, posted online at thegreengallery.biz, tracks his considerable national and international credentials. A 2002 BFA from more
Nov 19, 2012 8:18 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts