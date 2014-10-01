Pal Joey
Boulevard Theatre Goes the Distance with ‘Pal Joey’
Boulevard Theatre’s season opener finds the troupe on the move—literally. And the change of scenery served the company well last weekend in its limited run of the more
Oct 1, 2014 3:18 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Boulevard Theatre Rehearses a Piece from PAL JOEY
Inthe years to come, online video just might become indispensable in promotingupcoming local theater shows. There are bound to be a lot of soft-sellapproaches that have more to do with image than they do the actual show that’sbeing promoted. T.. more
Sep 24, 2014 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Boulevard Theatre Opens ‘Pal Joey’ at the South Milwaukee PAC
In 18th-century Paris, the appellation boulevard theatre meant a formerly itinerant acting company who’d carved out year-round indoor space along the newly more
Sep 8, 2014 10:54 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Pal Joey With Boulevard
TheBoulevard Theatre is no longer atthe Boulevard Theatre. So it’s going to be kind of a weird season. The firstshow of the new season for the Boulevard will be staged at the South MilwaukeePerforming Arts Center. Pal Joey runs for three perfo.. more
Aug 27, 2014 10:09 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Boulevard Theatre Relocates to the South Milwaukee PAC
PersonallyI’m going to miss one of the smallest stages in town. The Boulevard Theatre onSouth Kinnickinnic Avenue was perilouslysmall. Audience members would pass through the set on their way to the tinyrestroom. Even at the back wall of the .. more
Jun 29, 2014 7:17 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
