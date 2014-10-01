RSS

Pal Joey

Boulevard Theatre’s season opener finds the troupe on the move—literally. And the change of scenery served the company well last weekend in its limited run of the more

Oct 1, 2014

Inthe years to come, online video just might become indispensable in promotingupcoming local theater shows. There are bound to be a lot of soft-sellapproaches that have more to do with image than they do the actual show that’sbeing promoted. T.. more

Sep 24, 2014

In 18th-century Paris, the appellation boulevard theatre meant a formerly itinerant acting company who’d carved out year-round indoor space along the newly more

Sep 8, 2014

TheBoulevard Theatre is no longer atthe Boulevard Theatre. So it’s going to be kind of a weird season. The firstshow of the new season for the Boulevard will be staged at the South MilwaukeePerforming Arts Center. Pal Joey runs for three perfo.. more

Aug 27, 2014

PersonallyI’m going to miss one of the smallest stages in town. The Boulevard Theatre onSouth  Kinnickinnic Avenue was perilouslysmall. Audience members would pass through the set on their way to the tinyrestroom. Even at the back wall of the .. more

Jun 29, 2014

Milwaukee’s immigrant community rallied a shocking 30,000 supporters when it launched its A Day Without Latinos march in the spring of 2006.Four years later, its organizer, Christine Neumann-Ortiz, the founding executive director of Voces d... more

Apr 28, 2010

With his smooth yet raspy voice, Citizen Cope’s Clarence Greenwood offers easy, freeform raps about whatever’s occupying his head at the moment. He puts a twist on the usual jam-band-esque solo artist by spicing the typical doses of rock, p... more

Apr 19, 2010

A second Metro Market recently opened its doors in Brookfield (17630 W. Bluemound Road). Like the first, it is very upscale. The Brookfield version, however, is even larger. As you’d expect, this Metro Market features an impressive array of... more

Apr 6, 2010

