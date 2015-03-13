Palace Theater
'Pinkalicious' in Wisconsin Dells
Kids get to be a certain age and they start forming an identity. Evidently doing so involves picking favorites. My oldest daughter’s favorite number is three. I’m sure the fact that the number coincides with her age has nothing to do with this. As.. more
Mar 13, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mary Poppins at the Palace Theater
There was recently kind of a weird, little prank involving a faked poster for a new production of the film Mary Poppins as directed by Tim Burton and starring Cate Blanchett. This was, of course, somebody’s idea of a joke. There were evidently nev.. more
Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Wailers
Though The Wailers are basically a nostalgia act at this point, albeit one that inherited one of the most powerful monikers in reggae history, current frontman Elan Atias hits the same passionate notes as former leader Bob Marley did decade... more
Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It’s Your Mother
Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters. more
May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee