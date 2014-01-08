Pallade Musica
Early Music from Around the World
Charles Sullivan has seen it from both sides. For much of his life he was a musician, and for many years he led his own choral and string group, the Sullivan Ensemble. Since 2001, when he became executive and artistic director of Early Musi... more
Jan 8, 2014 12:37 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
From Baroque to New Music
The vocal influence on the Pallade Musica concert of Italian Baroque music for violin, cello and continuo was unmistakable last Saturday evening at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, presented by Early Music Now. This Montreal-based ensemble of f... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:28 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Montreal’s Pallade Musica Travels to Renaissance Italy
Early Music Now presents Pallade Musica in “Terreno e vago” (“Earth and Reflection”), a program exploring the secular and spiritual elements found in 17th-century Italian more
Nov 13, 2013 6:52 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music