Pallade Musica

Charles Sullivan has seen it from both sides. For much of his life he was a musician, and for many years he led his own choral and string group, the Sullivan Ensemble. Since 2001, when he became executive and artistic director of Early Musi... more

Jan 8, 2014 12:37 AM Off the Cuff

The vocal influence on the Pallade Musica concert of Italian Baroque music for violin, cello and continuo was unmistakable last Saturday evening at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, presented by Early Music Now. This Montreal-based ensemble of f... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:28 AM Classical Music

Early Music Now presents Pallade Musica in “Terreno e vago” (“Earth and Reflection”), a program exploring the secular and spiritual elements found in 17th-century Italian more

Nov 13, 2013 6:52 PM Classical Music

