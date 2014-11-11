RSS

Papa

papa_and_the_moon.jpg.jpe

Mythree year-old daughter has asked many things of me. Quite a lot of theminvolve Hello Kitty and going to the park at inappropriate times. I’m quitethankful that she has not, as of yet, requested that I get the moon for her. Ianticipate that .. more

Nov 11, 2014 10:40 AM Theater

twogallents.jpg.jpe

Adam Stephens and Tyson Vogel are the musical equivalent of a buddy movie... more

Sep 26, 2012 4:21 PM Music Feature

blogimage10917.jpe

The seminal nu-metal group Korn was so popular by the late-’90s that their video for “Got the Life” became the first video ever to be retired by MTV’s “Total Request Live.” Korn has struggled to recapture those commerci more

May 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage167.jpe

The Rave, 8 p.m. Reformed rap-rockers make good on the concert they canceled at the Rave The Complete Travel Detective BibleThe Consummate Insider Tells YouWhat You Need to Know ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 5, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage52.jpe

Papa Roach were among the first to jump ship when rap-inflected nu metal began to fall out The Paramour Sessions ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 20, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage167.jpe

Brett Favre MadnessOctober 01, 2007 | 01:43 PMI've kept away from blogging on the entity that is Brett Favre because even those living under rocks have heard that he broke the record yesterday.However, what kind of fan would I be if I didn't a.. more

Oct 1, 2007 4:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES