RSS
Paper Cutting
Memories and Mementos Connect in Heirloom Exhibition
People fill their personal worlds with objects — adornments, furnishings, garments, images and tools. Which objects will be passed along and valued in the future? more
Apr 25, 2013 4:21 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Interview: Carol Menninga Dabbles in Paper and Wool
On the grounds of Lakefront Festival of Arts last weekend, Carol Menninga from Roscoe, Illinois, exhibits the age-old art of paper cutting. A former engineering graduate from the University of Michigan, this medical school dropout always rememb.. more
Jun 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Waiting for an Ordinary Day: The Unraveling of Life in Iraq
In 2004 The Wall Street Journal's Farnaz Fassihi sent an e-mail to friends an The Wall Street Journal's ,Books more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!