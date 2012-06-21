RSS
Paper Or Plastic?
Paper or Plastic or Quasimondo
I really have no reason for dropping the ball on this one . . . I had a flyer for this show and failed to notice opening weekend had come and gone. . . .but in my defense, I never got an invitation or a formal press release for the show and .. more
Jun 21, 2012 3:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sit Down and Dance
Dancework's first show of the 2008-2009 season is every bit in keeping with its reputation Flashdance ,Classical Music/Dance more
Nov 6, 2008 12:00 AM Mollie Boutell-Butler Classical Music
Paper or Plastic?
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!