Pat Hazell
Charm Over Laughter
Most holiday seasons, John McGivern can be found delivering endearing biographical monologues about his baby boomer childhood in Milwaukee. This holiday season, he takes a break from that to perform a piece by Pat Hazell. Hazell has worked with .. more
Nov 19, 2011 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Julie & Julia
But it was the idea of Julia Child, opening the American imagination to the art of cooking Mastering the Art of French ,Film more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Beach Wrap Party (11/12)
Starting at 8:30pm at The Garage, the Beach Wrap Party will commence. There will be food and drink specials, flashback photos, prizes and much more. Bradford Beach wants to thank you a party for helping make this beac,Sponsored Events more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Bunk Bed Brothers
Pat Hazell and Matt Goldman’s Bunk Bed Brothers opened this past Friday to a packed house at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall. The man who also wrote The Wonder Bread Years, Director-co-writer Pat Hazell’s work here looks very familiar. The set is a.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater