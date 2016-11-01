RSS

Pat Listach

As we near the announcement of the Baseball WritersAssociation of America’s 2016 awards, it’s hard to fathom that it has now been24 years since Pat Listach burst onto the baseball scene and captured one ofthe most unlikely Rookie of the Year ti.. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:31 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Why is winning so important? Why do some teams win consistently while otherstoil away in mediocrity? What is it about that winning thatdrives us to root for a team?Within life we are the ones that hold ourselves back by not believing things ar.. more

Mar 11, 2015 9:52 PM Milwaukee Brewers 3 Comments

Tim Kasher has never shied away from making listeners uneasy. On his dozen or so records with Cursive and The Good Life, he has armed his songs with confrontational emotion, frank sexuality and bitter humor. Each record finds new ways to ma... more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Brewers spend their weekend playing the Seattle Mariners, beginning their series tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

