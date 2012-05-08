Paul Bucher
The Party of Criminals
This may seem like a naïve question coming from someone who lived through Watergate, but when did... more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
What's Bugging Bucher and Why Van Hollen Should Be Ashamed of Himself
At first I thought <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/blogs/news/146981515.html\" target=\"_blank\">former Republican DA Paul Bucher wrote his nonsensical letter</a> just to collect a paycheck from the Republican Party of Wisconsin, or perhaps from.. more
Apr 12, 2012 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken
With the start of a new school year, a new crop of UWM students will discover a tradition that dates back to the beginning of the decade: gathering on Tuesday nights at the Jazz Estate, where an improvisational ensemble called The Erotic Ad... more
Sep 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
My Two Cents on the Flynn-McBride Saga
OK, I’ll go there. I’ve been as entertained as everyone else by the revelations that MPD Chief Ed Flynn and right-wing pundit/journalism and ethics instructor/“journalist” Jessica McBride Bucher got too close around the time sh.. more
Jun 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Magic of Bette Davis
Few stars hearkening back to Hollywood's Golden Age elicit the unequivocal reverenc The Little Foxes ,A&E Feature more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature 4 Comments