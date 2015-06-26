Paul F Tompkins

RSS

This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more

Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM , Sexpress

Sexpress is back!Sexpress: He Said/She Said is a relationship advice podcast produced by local comedians Liz Ziner and Tyler Menz. Every week, they will be answering reader-submitted relationship questions, while cracking wise and cracking up... more

Feb 27, 2015 8:19 PM , Sexpress

Neither Here Nor There is a comedy podcast with a linear storyline, original music and sound work, comic art, and an upcoming live show coming to a bar near you.NHNT tells the story of Dante Davis, a ne'er-do-well twenty-something who gets into .. more

Feb 27, 2015 4:50 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

For a good, inexpensive introduction to Ethiopian food, try downtown Milwaukee’s Alem Ethiopian Village (307 E. Wisconsin Ave.). The restaurant provides a proper Ethiopian table with no eating utensils; food is served on injera, a large spo... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

When the guys in the indie rock band MGMT were faced with following up their celebrated debut album, Oracular Spectacular, they had the choice of making more music in the vein of their hit “Kids” or letting the music take them in a new, mor... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Walk into Mr. Churro (2333 W. National Ave.) and discover a Mexican bakery. You will find flans, pastries and, of course, churros—Mexico’s answer to the donut. Mr. Churro also offers a side dining area, which is usually busy. Breakfast attr... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

