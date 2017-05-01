Paul Molitar
Eric Thames’s April Ranks Among the Greatest Single Month Performances in Brewers History
One month into the baseball season, the hot start of Brewers’first baseman Eric Thames has been one of the sport’s biggest stories. With thepossible exceptions of Paul Molitor’s 1987 hitting streak and CC Sabathia’sdominant final months of.. more
May 1, 2017 6:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Paul Molitor Goes Home: The Brewers Miss Out on the Ignitor, Part II
Continuing on the trend of Brewers free agent signings that were notmeant to be, and as a follow-up to the frustratingdeparture of Paul Molitor from Milwaukee in 1992, I’d like todiscuss a lesser-known chapter of Brewers offseason history th.. more
Dec 12, 2016 8:00 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
ParkSide 23 Touts Local Foods, Craft Beers
Local foods and craft beers are among the themes of ParkSide 23, which opened in Brookfield in November. The meats come from Wisconsin producers and the beer list focuses on micros. A 10,000-square-foot kitchen garden is in the works so tha... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
"The Day After" Brunch
Brocach (1850 N. Water St.) is hosting their annual "The Day After" Brunch on New Year's Day from 10am to 3pm. They will offer 2 for 1 Bloody Marys and Mimosas. Reservations are recommended. Looking for a place to watch the Rose Bowl, Broca... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE