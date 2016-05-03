Paul Rudd
‘Civil War’ Among the Superheroes
Captain America: Civil War can be read as a rumination on the classic ethical question of what to do with evildoers. Can you carefully calibrate your response in thwarting them or do you risk becoming as they are, careless of the cost in de... more
May 3, 2016 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Ant-Man
Based on the Marvel comic book series, Ant-Man is a smart, funny superhero movie. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:11 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips 7.16.15
Ant-Man features Paul Rudd as another Marvel character destined to become an Avenger. Mark Ruffalo gives an endearing performance as Cam in Infinitely Polar Bear. more
Jul 15, 2015 12:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Scattered Thoughts on The Scene You Need
Last week, there was a well-written show by a local playwright that opened in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. This week there’s a well-written show by a local playwright that opens with the Alchemist Theatre. If all theatre in Milwaukee was.. more
Jun 19, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Graham Parker, Unsung but Remembered
Why did stardom elude Graham Parker, one of themost remarkable talents to emerge from Britain at the tail end of the ‘70s?Michael Gramaglia’s compelling documentary, Don’tAsk Me Questions: The Unsung Life of Graham Parker a.. more
Apr 12, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: Dec. 16
Loosely based on actual events, this retelling of the Abscam sting of the 1970s is narrated by con man Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his girlfriend Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams). She overlooks Irving’s marriage to unstable Rosalyn (Jen... more
Dec 16, 2013 6:28 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Mar. 21
This adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel seeks to spice up Princeton's application process with a moral dilemma. Tina Fey portrays Portia Nathan, a 38-year-old admissions officer gunning for promotion. Portia visits more
Mar 20, 2013 5:52 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Dinner for Schmucks
In Billy Wilder’s classic film The Apartment, Jack Lemmon played a junior executive whose advancement was keyed to loaning out his rooms to an ice-hearted boss for nocturnal sexual adventures. In Dinner for Schmucks, Paul Rudd plays a junio... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Changing Times: The Life of Barack Obama by Glen Jeansonne & David Luhrssen
Since 2001, political books penned by American liberals have flourished, but most have been critiques of the Bush-Cheney administration, the attacks on 9/11 and the Iraq War, interrupted briefly by the 2004 Kerry campaign. The 2008 presiden... more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Books