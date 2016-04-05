RSS

Paul Stanley

homemoviesaddictioninc.jpg.jpe

A compelling documentary, Addiction Incorporated focuses on Philip Morris research scientist Victor DeNoble who revealed lab tests showing how easily rats become addicted to nicotine and that cigarettes are designed to addict smokers. more

Apr 5, 2016 3:24 PM Home Movies

blogimage3719.jpe

Summerfest revealed its final 2009 Marcus Amphitheater headliner today, and it's an inspired one: KISS, the iconic, heavily merchandised hard-rock band. Though Ace Frehley (the Spaceman) and Peter Criss (meow) left the band earlier this decade, Ge.. more

May 19, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3719.jpe

Despite what their moniker promises, The Scotland Yard Gospel Choir, which plays an 8 p.m. show tonight at the UWM Gasthaus, isn't from Scotland; they don't play gospel; and, for that matter, they're not,None more

Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES