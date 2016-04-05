Paul Stanley
Addiction Incorporated, The Odd Couple: Season One and More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
A compelling documentary, Addiction Incorporated focuses on Philip Morris research scientist Victor DeNoble who revealed lab tests showing how easily rats become addicted to nicotine and that cigarettes are designed to addict smokers. more
Apr 5, 2016 3:24 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
KISS @ The Marcus Amphitheater, June 27
Summerfest revealed its final 2009 Marcus Amphitheater headliner today, and it's an inspired one: KISS, the iconic, heavily merchandised hard-rock band. Though Ace Frehley (the Spaceman) and Peter Criss (meow) left the band earlier this decade, Ge.. more
May 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Scotland Yard Gospel Choir
Despite what their moniker promises, The Scotland Yard Gospel Choir, which plays an 8 p.m. show tonight at the UWM Gasthaus, isn't from Scotland; they don't play gospel; and, for that matter, they're not,None more
Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments