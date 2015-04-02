Paul Walker

RSS

At more than two hours long, Furious 7 never allows a weak plot to stand in the way of pleasing its action-loving fan base. more

Apr 2, 2015 3:00 PM Film Clips

Eric Lomax (Colin Firth) is a tweedy Englishman obsessed with railroad timetables. He strikes up an unlikely romance on a train with Patti (Nicole Kidman); after their marriage, the shadow of his World War II experiences more

Apr 21, 2014 4:29 PM Film Clips

Although the team of street racers are now wealthy and mostly content, they are wanted fugitives unable to return home to the U.S. That could change if they help lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) capture British more

May 21, 2013 8:48 PM Film Clips

