RSS
Paul Walker
Furious 7
At more than two hours long, Furious 7 never allows a weak plot to stand in the way of pleasing its action-loving fan base. more
Apr 2, 2015 3:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: April 21
Eric Lomax (Colin Firth) is a tweedy Englishman obsessed with railroad timetables. He strikes up an unlikely romance on a train with Patti (Nicole Kidman); after their marriage, the shadow of his World War II experiences more
Apr 21, 2014 4:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: May 22
Although the team of street racers are now wealthy and mostly content, they are wanted fugitives unable to return home to the U.S. That could change if they help lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) capture British more
May 21, 2013 8:48 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!