Paul Wall
Trolley to the 20th Century
Trolley’s latest album looks to the spirit of the ’60s, while borrowing a few tricks from today. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:03 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Surfing with The Exotics
The Exotics will mark their 20th anniversary with a career retrospective album, Twangy Surf & Spy Themes. more
Sep 15, 2015 6:12 PM David Luhrssen Local Music 1 Comments
Animal Magnets: Step on Your Neck (Easter Records)
Play it loud is a rock cliché but beware of setting the volume too high on Step on Your Neck. The roar might tear off your head.Step on Your Neck, by Milwaukee’s Animal Magnets, is likely one of the most powerful rock ’n’ roll records out t... more
Dec 8, 2013 6:08 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
A Splash of Surf
The Exotics were already together when people started talking to them about this cool new movie called Pulp Fiction. It wasn't so much the plot, or John Travolta's career revival, but the music that was the conversation starter... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music