Paul Wall

Trolley’s latest album looks to the spirit of the ’60s, while borrowing a few tricks from today. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:03 PM Local Music

The Exotics will mark their 20th anniversary with a career retrospective album, Twangy Surf & Spy Themes. more

Sep 15, 2015 6:12 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Play it loud is a rock cliché but beware of setting the volume too high on Step on Your Neck. The roar might tear off your head.Step on Your Neck, by Milwaukee’s Animal Magnets, is likely one of the most powerful rock ’n’ roll records out t... more

Dec 8, 2013 6:08 PM Album Reviews

The Exotics were already together when people started talking to them about this cool new movie called Pulp Fiction. It wasn't so much the plot, or John Travolta's career revival, but the music that was the conversation starter... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

