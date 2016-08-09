Payday Loans
Will Wisconsin Payday Lenders Finally Face Meaningful Regulation?
Citizen Action of Wisconsin and the national People’s Action Institute to urge the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to adopt new, national rules reining in payday lenders. more
Aug 9, 2016 4:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Prominent Democratic Assemblywoman Sandy Pasch Speaks Out
Arguing that the Republican-authored state budget was so bad it could not be fixed and that the Republican majority would not allow any of their amendments to get a more
Jun 26, 2013 12:04 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Paul Simon's One-Trick Pony
Paul Simon\'s 1980 film, One-Trick Pony, was not autobiographical, strictly speaking, but probably mirrored his career anxiety as the \'70s segued into the \'80s. It came five years after the hit-making album Still Crazy After All These Years an.. more
Nov 23, 2011 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Moonstruck Romance
Cher was never so charismatic on screen as in Moonstruck. Director Norman Jewison's 1987 comedy (out on Blu-ray) had a little touch of golden age Hollywood in its story of star-crossed (moon-crossed?) romance in the heart of New York's Italian com.. more
Apr 13, 2011 7:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Payday Lender Lobbyists Burn Through $669,000 to Save $124 Million in Profits
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign has totaled up lobbyist activity on the various payday loan bills pending in the state Legislature. The various lobbyists spent a whopping $669,000 on trying to derail reform. And that was just in 2009. .. more
Mar 4, 2010 8:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Internet Payday Lender Loses in Wisconsin Class Action Suit
Internet payday lender Arrowhead Investments Inc. lost a class-action suit brought by almost 1,300 people in Wisconsin who say the lender didn’t comply with the Wisconsin Consumer Act and the federal Truth in Lending Act. The UW Law School’s Consu.. more
Feb 22, 2010 8:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Revised Payday Loan Bill Released
Feb 9, 2010 9:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Do We Really Need Payday Lenders in Wisconsin?
%uFFFD They were kicked out of North Carolina,are constitutionally banned in Arkansas Shepherd ,None more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 10 Comments
Letter to the Editor Re: Predatory Lending
To the Editor: In response to Lisa Kaisers article Predatory Lenders Beware, I wanted to provide an alternative view. Specifically, Id like to address the perspective of Metro Milwaukee consumers living paycheck to paycheck and how a rece.. more
Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Predatory Lenders, Beware
Legislation would limit interest charged by payday and auto title lenders Patr Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Bucks vs. Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons tonight at a 7:30 p.m. Bradley Center game.,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Be Embraced, Ye Millions!
Though some rudimentary sketches for a Tenth Symphony were eventually found among his belo An die Freude ,Classical Music/Dance more
Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music 4 Comments
Credit Crunch Brings FICO Into Focus Can You
Thosewith less than excellent credit face higher interest rates, shorterterms and larger down payments, a credit calculus made possible byFICO. ,The New Economy more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Milwaukee Book Festival
It's that time of year again. The clamor of the summer festivals has subsided and the c Media Sponsor: ,Books more
Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books 1 Comments