This Week on The Disclaimer: The Overhyped Return of Pabst and the Paywall Debate
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're trying our best not to be buzzkills about one of last week's most over-hyped stories: the return of Pabst Brewing Co. But is "ret.. more
Jul 23, 2015 6:57 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Firkin Fest Hits Cathedral Square This Saturday
Firkin Beer Fest, named after the small wooden barrel ofbeer, equal to about a quarter barrel, will be held at Cathedral Square thisSaturday. The festival aims to celebrate all things Milwaukee beer. The craft beer celebration begins at 3 p.m... more
Jul 17, 2015 5:33 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Pabst Brewing Makes its Triumphant Return to MKE
Last year, a Russian holding company acquired Pabst Brewing,and Milwaukeeans feared the worst. PBR has always been a beloved hometownbrand, even if they closed the MKE production line back in the mid-1990s. Butrejoice, PBR fans, because Pabst i.. more
Jul 16, 2015 7:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
New Food and Drink Options at Summerfest 2015
Summerfest opened earlier this week, and there's some newfood and drink options added to the mix of all your regular favorites. The mostnotable additions are new food vendors Milwaukee Ice Cream Company, Ward'sHouse of Prime and Vagabond. .. more
Jun 26, 2015 4:49 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Dinner Lab Pops Up in Milwaukee
Chef Daniel Espinoza's tongue-in-cheek bio on the front of the first Milwaukee Dinner Lab pop-up event's menu describes him as the most huggable Mexican in Chicago. Leaving the event with a belly,Dining Out more
Aug 25, 2014 10:33 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
Burnhearts' Annual Pabst Street Party Returns this June
One of Bay View's great summer traditions, the Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party will return for a seventh year on Saturday, June 28 from noon to 8 p.m. The block party on Potter Avenue has a history of pulling together big lineups of unique local sig.. more
May 15, 2014 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: PBR Pipe Dreams, Ugly Art and SXSW Disappointments
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture roundtable with the station's Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're being buzzkills about a grassroots effort to bring Pabst Blue Ribbon home to Milwaukee. The feel-good campa.. more
Mar 26, 2014 10:19 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Braid to Headline Burnhearts' 6th Annual PBR Street Party
The last time the city partied outside of Burnhearts it was damn cold outside, but just because the Bay View tavern has tossed its hat into the winter street party game doesn't mean it's giving up on its popular annual summer one. The bar will hos.. more
Jun 11, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Where Do You Get the 'Ribbon' in 'Pabst Blue Ribbon'?
While walking around Milwaukee this summer, you are likely to see someone wearing a “PBR” logo or spot a poster for the annual Pabst street festival in Bay View. Or—most obviously—you'll see it while drinking a can, bottle or more
Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE 1 Comments
Wisconsin School Music Association Marching Band Showcase
Once again this year, the Wisconsin State Fair closes its main stage with a Sunday showcase of state marching bands. Drum lines, baton corps and horn sections from schools including Wisconsin Dells High School, Mukwonago High more
Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dick Dale
A groundbreaking rock’n’roll musician, Dick Dale made his electric guitar sound like an oud, the stringed instrument of the Near East. The tonalities of the Lebanese-American surf instrumentalist lead the way to pychedelia, but his emphasis... more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Train w/ Kris Allen
The uplifting San Francisco pop-rock outfit Train found success early on, when their 1998 self-titled debut climbed the charts on the strength of singles “Free,” “Meet Virginia” and “I Am.” They hit even greater commerc more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Eatery on Farwell’s Classic Style
Nowadays outdoor dining in Milwaukee can hardly be considered a novelty. One of the true pioneers for dining al fresco was La Casita on Farwell Avenue. La Casita eventually closed, as did Sol Fire and Pepe’s Rockn’ Taco Shack in the same sp... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Miltown Beat Down Hip-Hop Olympics
Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more
Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
News of the Weird
Pastor John Renken's Xtreme Ministries, located in Clarksville, Tenn., is one of a reportedly growing number of churches that use "mixed martial arts" to recruit wayward young men to the Christian gospel. Typically, after leading his flock ... more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Visit the Zoo
With just about everything in the city closed saved for some excellent Chinese restaurants, the Milwaukee County Zoo rises to the challenge of giving families something to do today aside from opening presents. Tucker out the kids by taking ... more
Dec 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Maps & Atlases Join July 4th PBR Bill
Another performer has been revealed for the free, Pabst-sponsored Red, White and Blue Ribbon concert on July 4 outside of Burnhearts: Chicago's damn delightful indie-rock group Maps & Atlases, whose summertime guitar-pop recalls Vampire Weekend,.. more
Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
U2 Zoo
Even those who normally have zero tolerance for cover bands have a soft spot for U2 Zoo, a local group that does a might impressive job recreating the experience of a U2 concert (it helps that their singer ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pabst Culture Clash
Justin wasn't lying: There's an odd stigma about drinking Pabst here. When Justin ordered a round last night, a guy next to him surmised that he must be out of town, since people here stopped drinking Pabst two years ago. Justin was unable to gaug.. more
Mar 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Marquette vs. Cincinnnati
The Marquette Women’s basketball team takes on Cincinnatitonight at 7 p.m. in the A The River in Reverse ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments