Pbr

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're trying our best not to be buzzkills about one of last week's most over-hyped stories: the return of Pabst Brewing Co. But is "ret.. more

Jul 23, 2015 6:57 PM On Music

Firkin Beer Fest, named after the small wooden barrel ofbeer, equal to about a quarter barrel, will be held at Cathedral Square thisSaturday. The festival aims to celebrate all things Milwaukee beer. The craft beer celebration begins at 3 p.m... more

Jul 17, 2015 5:33 PM Around MKE

Last year, a Russian holding company acquired Pabst Brewing,and Milwaukeeans feared the worst. PBR has always been a beloved hometownbrand, even if they closed the MKE production line back in the mid-1990s. Butrejoice, PBR fans, because Pabst i.. more

Jul 16, 2015 7:00 PM Brew City Booze

 Summerfest opened earlier this week, and there's some newfood and drink options added to the mix of all your regular favorites. The mostnotable additions are new food vendors Milwaukee Ice Cream Company, Ward'sHouse of Prime and Vagabond. .. more

Jun 26, 2015 4:49 PM Brew City Booze

Chef Daniel Espinoza's tongue-in-cheek bio on the front of the first Milwaukee Dinner Lab pop-up event's menu describes him as the most huggable Mexican in Chicago. Leaving the event with a belly,Dining Out more

Aug 25, 2014 10:33 AM Dining Preview

One of Bay View's great summer traditions, the Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party will return for a seventh year on Saturday, June 28 from noon to 8 p.m. The block party on Potter Avenue has a history of pulling together big lineups of unique local sig.. more

May 15, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture roundtable with the station's Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're being buzzkills about a grassroots effort to bring Pabst Blue Ribbon home to Milwaukee. The feel-good campa.. more

Mar 26, 2014 10:19 PM On Music

The last time the city partied outside of Burnhearts it was damn cold outside, but just because the Bay View tavern has tossed its hat into the winter street party game doesn't mean it's giving up on its popular annual summer one. The bar will hos.. more

Jun 11, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

While walking around Milwaukee this summer, you are likely to see someone wearing a “PBR” logo or spot a poster for the annual Pabst street festival in Bay View. Or—most obviously—you'll see it while drinking a can, bottle or more

Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Once again this year, the Wisconsin State Fair closes its main stage with a Sunday showcase of state marching bands. Drum lines, baton corps and horn sections from schools including Wisconsin Dells High School, Mukwonago High more

Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A groundbreaking rock’n’roll musician, Dick Dale made his electric guitar sound like an oud, the stringed instrument of the Near East. The tonalities of the Lebanese-American surf instrumentalist lead the way to pychedelia, but his emphasis... more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The uplifting San Francisco pop-rock outfit Train found success early on, when their 1998 self-titled debut climbed the charts on the strength of singles “Free,” “Meet Virginia” and “I Am.” They hit even greater commerc more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nowadays outdoor dining in Milwaukee can hardly be considered a novelty. One of the true pioneers for dining al fresco was La Casita on Farwell Avenue. La Casita eventually closed, as did Sol Fire and Pepe’s Rockn’ Taco Shack in the same sp... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more

Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Pastor John Renken's Xtreme Ministries, located in Clarksville, Tenn., is one of a reportedly growing number of churches that use "mixed martial arts" to recruit wayward young men to the Christian gospel. Typically, after leading his flock ... more

Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

With just about everything in the city closed saved for some excellent Chinese restaurants, the Milwaukee County Zoo rises to the challenge of giving families something to do today aside from opening presents. Tucker out the kids by taking ... more

Dec 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Another performer has been revealed for the free, Pabst-sponsored Red, White and Blue Ribbon concert on July 4 outside of Burnhearts: Chicago's damn delightful indie-rock group Maps & Atlases, whose summertime guitar-pop recalls Vampire Weekend,.. more

Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Even those who normally have zero tolerance for cover bands have a soft spot for U2 Zoo, a local group that does a might impressive job recreating the experience of a U2 concert (it helps that their singer ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Justin wasn't lying: There's an odd stigma about drinking Pabst here. When Justin ordered a round last night, a guy next to him surmised that he must be out of town, since people here stopped drinking Pabst two years ago. Justin was unable to gaug.. more

Mar 13, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

The Marquette Women’s basketball team takes on Cincinnatitonight at 7 p.m. in the A The River in Reverse ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

