Pearl Bailey &Hellip; By Request

The Brumder Mansion hosts a delightfully immersive holiday show this year. Liz Shipe's Home for Christmas is a touching comic drama set right after World War II. On a walking-into the cozy, historic Brumder mansion, you are greeted by actors in c.. more

Dec 14, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Tap dancing isn't often given the center stage. I mean . . . it's impressive and everything and it makes it to the stage on a regular basis and everything, but it's not very often one finds oneself with the opportunity to go out and see a tap danc.. more

Oct 27, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

gt_scott_walker_630x420_120518.jpg.jpe

Scott Walker wasdefinitely aware that his campaign and county staffers were working together toshape his image as he ran for governor in 2010. During theindictments and prosecutions, we learned how clearly his county staffers weredoing polit.. more

Aug 7, 2013 7:46 PM Daily Dose

After a Milwaukee Comedy Showcase kick-off event last night, the 2013 Milwaukee Comedy Festival opens its first standard-format program this evening at 7:30 pm. Here's a look at the line-up.Sammy ArecharTonight's program opens with the stand.. more

Aug 1, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

I really don't like Les Miserables . Upton Sinclair thought it was one of the greatest novels ever written, but I like Sinclair's work much better. That being said there were subtle complexities to Victor Hugo's novel that render a striking portra.. more

Jul 27, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

blogimage9787.jpe

Richard Nixon once appointed singer and actress Pearl Bailey, a Broadway staple, America’s “Ambassador of Love.” Though Bailey’s roots were in vaudeville, she was most famous for her roles in productions like Hello, Dolly! a more

Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9638.jpe

Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9479.jpe

Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9462.jpe

Jan 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9458.jpe

Jan 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9451.jpe

Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

