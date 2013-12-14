Pearl Bailey &Hellip; By Request
Immersive 1940s Family Christmas
The Brumder Mansion hosts a delightfully immersive holiday show this year. Liz Shipe's Home for Christmas is a touching comic drama set right after World War II. On a walking-into the cozy, historic Brumder mansion, you are greeted by actors in c.. more
Dec 14, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Tap Dance Show: Rhythmic Circus at the Young Auditorium
Tap dancing isn't often given the center stage. I mean . . . it's impressive and everything and it makes it to the stage on a regular basis and everything, but it's not very often one finds oneself with the opportunity to go out and see a tap danc.. more
Oct 27, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Inside Walker’s Campaign/County Coverup
Scott Walker wasdefinitely aware that his campaign and county staffers were working together toshape his image as he ran for governor in 2010. During theindictments and prosecutions, we learned how clearly his county staffers weredoing polit.. more
Aug 7, 2013 7:46 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Milwaukee Comedy Fest Opens Tonight
After a Milwaukee Comedy Showcase kick-off event last night, the 2013 Milwaukee Comedy Festival opens its first standard-format program this evening at 7:30 pm. Here's a look at the line-up.Sammy ArecharTonight's program opens with the stand.. more
Aug 1, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Les Miserables at the GCT
I really don't like Les Miserables . Upton Sinclair thought it was one of the greatest novels ever written, but I like Sinclair's work much better. That being said there were subtle complexities to Victor Hugo's novel that render a striking portra.. more
Jul 27, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pearl Bailey … by Request
Richard Nixon once appointed singer and actress Pearl Bailey, a Broadway staple, America’s “Ambassador of Love.” Though Bailey’s roots were in vaudeville, she was most famous for her roles in productions like Hello, Dolly! a more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pearl Bailey … By Request
Richard Nixon once appointed singer and actress Pearl Bailey, a Broadway staple, America’s “Ambassador of Love.” Though Bailey’s roots were in vaudeville, she was most famous for her roles in productions like Hello, Dolly! a,Today more
Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pearl Bailey … By Request
Richard Nixon once appointed singer and actress Pearl Bailey, a Broadway staple, America’s “Ambassador of Love.” Though Bailey’s roots were in vaudeville, she was most famous for her roles in productions like Hello, Dolly! a,Today more
Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pearl Bailey … By Request
Richard Nixon once appointed singer and actress Pearl Bailey, a Broadway staple, America’s “Ambassador of Love.” Though Bailey’s roots were in vaudeville, she was most famous for her roles in productions like Hello, Dolly! a,Today more
Jan 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pearl Bailey … By Request
Richard Nixon once appointed singer and actress Pearl Bailey, a Broadway staple, America’s “Ambassador of Love.” Though Bailey’s roots were in vaudeville, she was most famous for her roles in productions like Hello, Dolly! a,Today more
Jan 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pearl Bailey … By Request
Richard Nixon once appointed singer and actress Pearl Bailey, a Broadway staple, America’s “Ambassador of Love.” Though Bailey’s roots were in vaudeville, she was most famous for her roles in productions like Hello, Dolly! a,Today more
Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee