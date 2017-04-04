Peck School Of The Arts
Art Marries Technology at UWM’s Peck School
The 2017 Kenilworth Open Studios takes place on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 100 students and faculty from UWM’s Peck School will be on hand to display and discuss their interdisciplinary, socially conscious and utili... more
UWM Stages ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, best-known as the 1988 film by Director Pedro Almódovar, was given a live staged performance by students of the Theatre Department of UWM’s Peck School of the Arts. more
New Arts Lab at the Peck School
Kenilworth 620 looks like anairplane hanger with the best view in town. In recent years the high ceilinged,steel-beamed room with big lake view windows on the top floor of UWM’sKenilworth Square East (1915 E. Kenilworth Place) has been t.. more
UWM’s ‘Springdances’ at Kenilworth 620
UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts bachelor of arts and bachelor of fine arts dance students, choreographed by faculty and guest artists, present Springdances: Unfolding Space(s), April 28-May 2, with performances taking place on Thursd... more
Kenilworth Open Studios Features Classical Guitarists
There will bemuch to see during the eagerly anticipated Kenilworth Open Studios (KOS) onSaturday, April 9, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Faculty, graduate students andundergrads from various veins of the visual arts will delight the eyes with the.. more
This Week in Milwaukee: March 24-30
WMSE celebrates 35 years, G-Eazy sells out the Rave, and Vic + Gab (now REYNA) debut their new look. more
Individual Freedoms in a Communal Framework
Invited to UW-Milwaukee by theatre education lecturer Ralph Janes, the UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company will perform the physical devised piece, The Me Show on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall. more
UW-Milwaukee Showcases Innovative Artists and Entrepreneurs in Annual Showcases
UW-Milwaukee’s Design & Visual Communications program presents The Design Entrepreneur Showcase from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 at Kenilworth Square East, Third Floor. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 6-9 p.m., Kenilworth Square East lights u... more
The Royal Players Ask "WTF?!?"
Alvaro Saar Rios, playwright of the critically acclaimed Luchadora! which captured hearts during First Stage Children’s Theater’s 2014-15 season, brings a series of short new works to UW-Milwaukee. more
Art, Anger, Passion and Purpose
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about her wife sending their money to her adult daughter without permission, and plugs exciting events including the Business Equality Luncheon at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sept. 24; Milw... more
Sewings for Seafarers in ‘Haul Away Home’
In “Haul Away Home,” at Gallery 2622 from April 3-30, Milwaukee artist Maggie Sasso continues her celebration of the relics of maritime culture with hand-sewn replicas of life preservers, oars, buoys, signal flares and other seafaring st... more
Little Women In Rehearsal Online
UWM Peck School of the Arts opens its production of Little Women: the Musical tonight. Rebecca Holderness directs an intimate staging of the contemporary musical on the stage of Kenilworth Studio 508. Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel was adapted for.. more
RedLine Milwaukee Celebrates JoAnna Poehlmann with "Art Madness"
Basketball is not the only cultural madness that afflicts March. On March 7, RedLine Milwaukee will be providing an outlet for those who have a bad case of "Art Madness". This showcase is an enhancement of RedLine’s current retrospective of works .. more
Magic and Photography: Carol Golemboski Lecture @ Peck School
There issomething magic about photography’s ability to capture slices of time with unparalleledaccuracy. It stands to reason, then, that magic itself should be a theme ofmedium. Such is the case with the photographic oeuvre of Carol Golemboski,.. more
Pink-Friendly Mad Town
Dear Ruthie fields a question from a reader concerned about his genital health and plugs exciting events including UW-Milwaukee’s Art & Design BFA Exhibition, Taylor Dayne’s performance at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater and the Miltow... more
Deays of Percussion at UWM
Sponsoredby the Wisconsin Chapter of the Percussive Arts Society (PAS) and presented byUW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, Days of Percussion is a two-daypercussion festival featuring educational and entertaining clinics,demonstrations, di.. more
Giants Have Us In Their Books at UWM
It’skind of strange to think that fairy tales have become kid’s stuff. Older fairytales were intended for adults as well as children. Over the years, the ancientstories have evolved into something that had become very sanitized and veryjuvenil.. more
Papa and the Moon with UWM
Mythree year-old daughter has asked many things of me. Quite a lot of theminvolve Hello Kitty and going to the park at inappropriate times. I’m quitethankful that she has not, as of yet, requested that I get the moon for her. Ianticipate that .. more
Kerstin Winking on Global Collaborations and Amsterdam Art Museums
Artist's Now is a lecture series put on by UWM's Peck School ofthe Arts. All the events take place on Wednesday's at 7 p.m. in the Arts Center Lecture Hall on the UWM campus. As a rule, these lectures are free, open to the pu.. more
Masterson Makes It Meatier
If you haven’t noticed, “Hear Me Out” has expanded to include articles by my amigo Paul Masterson. Now you can turn here for neighborly advice, events of interest to more
