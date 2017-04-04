RSS

Peck School Of The Arts

artpreview_peck_c.jpg.jpe

The 2017 Kenilworth Open Studios takes place on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 100 students and faculty from UWM’s Peck School will be on hand to display and discuss their interdisciplinary, socially conscious and utili... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:24 PM Visual Arts

womenontheverge.jpg.jpe

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, best-known as the 1988 film by Director Pedro Almódovar, was given a live staged performance by students of the Theatre Department of UWM’s Peck School of the Arts. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:30 PM Theater

kenilworthsquareeast.jpg.jpe

Kenilworth 620 looks like anairplane hanger with the best view in town. In recent years the high ceilinged,steel-beamed room with big lake view windows on the top floor of UWM’sKenilworth Square East (1915 E. Kenilworth Place) has been t.. more

Sep 14, 2016 2:51 PM Around MKE

uwmsprindances.jpg.jpe

UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts bachelor of arts and bachelor of fine arts dance students, choreographed by faculty and guest artists, present Springdances: Unfolding Space(s), April 28-May 2, with performances taking place on Thursd... more

Apr 19, 2016 4:19 PM Dance

guitar_d.jpg.jpe

uwm.edu

There will bemuch to see during the eagerly anticipated Kenilworth Open Studios (KOS) onSaturday, April 9, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Faculty, graduate students andundergrads from various veins of the visual arts will delight the eyes with the.. more

Mar 28, 2016 3:41 PM Around MKE

twimreyna.jpg.jpe

WMSE celebrates 35 years, G-Eazy sells out the Rave, and Vic + Gab (now REYNA) debut their new look. more

Mar 22, 2016 2:38 PM This Week in Milwaukee

themeshow.jpg.jpe

www.psoacal.uwm.edu

Invited to UW-Milwaukee by theatre education lecturer Ralph Janes, the UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company will perform the physical devised piece, The Me Show on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall. more

Feb 9, 2016 9:57 AM Theater

UW-Milwaukee’s Design & Visual Communications program presents The Design Entrepreneur Showcase from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 at Kenilworth Square East, Third Floor. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 6-9 p.m., Kenilworth Square East lights u... more

Dec 8, 2015 7:17 PM Visual Arts

royal.jpg.jpe

The Royal Mexican Players FB

Alvaro Saar Rios, playwright of the critically acclaimed Luchadora! which captured hearts during First Stage Children’s Theater’s 2014-15 season, brings a series of short new works to UW-Milwaukee. more

Nov 9, 2015 9:45 AM Theater

dearruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about her wife sending their money to her adult daughter without permission, and plugs exciting events including the Business Equality Luncheon at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sept. 24; Milw... more

Sep 22, 2015 9:55 PM Hear Me Out

artpreview_gallery2622.jpg.jpe

In “Haul Away Home,” at Gallery 2622 from April 3-30, Milwaukee artist Maggie Sasso continues her celebration of the relics of maritime culture with hand-sewn replicas of life preservers, oars, buoys, signal flares and other seafaring st... more

Mar 31, 2015 7:47 PM Visual Arts

UWM Peck School of the Arts opens its production of Little Women: the Musical tonight. Rebecca Holderness directs an intimate staging of the contemporary musical on the stage of Kenilworth Studio 508. Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel was adapted for.. more

Mar 4, 2015 2:00 PM Theater

mkearts_joannapoehlmann_nowandthen.jpg.jpe

Redline Milwaukee / via Facebook

Basketball is not the only cultural madness that afflicts March. On March 7, RedLine Milwaukee will be providing an outlet for those who have a bad case of "Art Madness". This showcase is an enhancement of RedLine’s current retrospective of works .. more

Feb 20, 2015 11:30 PM Visual Arts

carol_golemboski.jpg.jpe

There issomething magic about photography’s ability to capture slices of time with unparalleledaccuracy. It stands to reason, then, that magic itself should be a theme ofmedium. Such is the case with the photographic oeuvre of Carol Golemboski,.. more

Jan 31, 2015 11:08 PM Visual Arts

dearruthie_madison.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie fields a question from a reader concerned about his genital health and plugs exciting events including UW-Milwaukee’s Art & Design BFA Exhibition, Taylor Dayne’s performance at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater and the Miltow... more

Jan 20, 2015 9:07 PM Hear Me Out

aroundmke_deaysofpercussionatuwm.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Sponsoredby the Wisconsin Chapter of the Percussive Arts Society (PAS) and presented byUW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, Days of Percussion is a two-daypercussion festival featuring educational and entertaining clinics,demonstrations, di.. more

Jan 16, 2015 7:35 PM Around MKE

curtains.jpg.jpe

It’skind of strange to think that fairy tales have become kid’s stuff. Older fairytales were intended for adults as well as children. Over the years, the ancientstories have evolved into something that had become very sanitized and veryjuvenil.. more

Nov 20, 2014 6:32 AM Theater

papa_and_the_moon.jpg.jpe

Mythree year-old daughter has asked many things of me. Quite a lot of theminvolve Hello Kitty and going to the park at inappropriate times. I’m quitethankful that she has not, as of yet, requested that I get the moon for her. Ianticipate that .. more

Nov 11, 2014 10:40 AM Theater

kerstin-winking.jpg.jpe

Artist's Now is a lecture series put on by UWM's Peck School ofthe Arts. All the events take place on Wednesday's at 7 p.m. in the Arts Center Lecture Hall on the UWM campus. As a rule, these lectures are free, open to the pu.. more

Oct 23, 2014 12:36 AM Visual Arts

ruthie.jpg.jpe

If you haven’t noticed, “Hear Me Out” has expanded to include articles by my amigo Paul Masterson. Now you can turn here for neighborly advice, events of interest to more

Oct 14, 2014 12:31 AM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

