The past several years have been marked by a gradual progress towards universal understanding of transgender issues and an embrace of trans equality; this year, however, trans advances have been suffering some setbacks. more

Mar 21, 2017 3:27 PM My LGBTQ POV

Feminist Art: The opening reception of feminist artist Martha Wilson’s work at Inova Gallery overflowed with admirers surveying her videos and photographs more

Jun 11, 2013 10:29 PM Around MKE

UW-Milwaukee Theatre opens its Mainstage Theatre season with The Tragedy of King Lear. The production, in collaboration with Shakespeare & Company, features an interesting mix of professional and student talent... more

Oct 25, 2012 4:16 PM Theater

UW-Milwaukee is honoring 50 years of support for art, dance, design, music and theater by sponsoring the Peck School of the Arts' “Year of the Arts.” To jump-start the celebration, the... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Husband and husband describes the relationship between Chicago artists Dutes Miller and Stan Shellabarger, creative and life partners for almost 20 years. Through unique multimedia images, the pair explores nuances in human relationships... more

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

