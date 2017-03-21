Peck School
Transgender Visibility and Renewed Transphobia
The past several years have been marked by a gradual progress towards universal understanding of transgender issues and an embrace of trans equality; this year, however, trans advances have been suffering some setbacks. more
Mar 21, 2017 3:27 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Boris and Doris On the Town
Feminist Art: The opening reception of feminist artist Martha Wilson’s work at Inova Gallery overflowed with admirers surveying her videos and photographs more
Jun 11, 2013 10:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
‘King Lear’ Opens UWM’s Mainstage Season
UW-Milwaukee Theatre opens its Mainstage Theatre season with The Tragedy of King Lear. The production, in collaboration with Shakespeare & Company, features an interesting mix of professional and student talent... more
Oct 25, 2012 4:16 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Peck School of the Arts Honors Alumni
UW-Milwaukee is honoring 50 years of support for art, dance, design, music and theater by sponsoring the Peck School of the Arts' “Year of the Arts.” To jump-start the celebration, the... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
UWM Shows Husbands 'Hiding in the Light'
Husband and husband describes the relationship between Chicago artists Dutes Miller and Stan Shellabarger, creative and life partners for almost 20 years. Through unique multimedia images, the pair explores nuances in human relationships... more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments