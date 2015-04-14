RSS

Pele

musicgateway_pele.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Mark Dawursk

The time was right for a Pele reunion. So they reunited. more

Apr 14, 2015 7:11 PM Music Feature

onmusic_pele.jpg.jpe

Few local bands have loomed larger of the Milwaukee music scene in recent years than Pele—which is impressive, given that the groundbreaking post-rock group hasn't played together in 10 years. Despite dissolving in 2004, Pele served as the big ban.. more

Nov 21, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

blogimage17789.jpe

Waxing nostalgic is inevitable with any reunion, and Dan Didier, drummer for lauded Milwaukee band The Promise Ring, has more than good reason to do so. “There was a small-knit community here,” he says, remembering a Milwaukee that regul... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage10972.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, here’s a little story my buddy Little Jimmy Iodine told me the other day that I think even the kids might enjoy: Pinocchio’s girlfriend says to him, “T more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage3121.jpe

Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3121.jpe

Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch? Cousins Subs hands out boxed lunches Tell The World: The Very Vest of Ratt ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES