Penfield Children'S Center
Radio Milwaukee Brings Art to Penfield Children's Center
Milwaukee artist Stacey Williams-Ng is among the artists commissioned by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee to produce outdoor murals in the Near West Side and Walker’s Point neighborhoods. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:10 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Off the Cuff
Diversity for the Holidays
With the holiday season now in full swing, we should find solace in those aspects of our lives that bring us together. One in particular is our diversity. But, ironically, in these divisive political times, even that can be a source of cont... more
Nov 22, 2016 2:27 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
MAM Calls Kids To Quilt For Penfield Children's Center
The Milwaukee Art Museum and Penfield Children’s Center have teamed up to harness the powerof children’s creativity. All throughout January, MAM’s Kohl’s Art GenerationStudio invites you and your little ‘uns to create colorful patches tocontrib.. more
Jan 13, 2015 8:40 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Justin Cronin, Dan Chaon at Bay View’s Sugar Maple
Two macabre new releases filled with memorable characters will be discussed in a double author appearance this week at the Sugar Maple bar in Bay View.In The Passage, author Justin Cronin imagines a story in which the government’s creation ... more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books