RSS

Penfield Children'S Center

staceywilliams.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee artist Stacey Williams-Ng is among the artists commissioned by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee to produce outdoor murals in the Near West Side and Walker’s Point neighborhoods. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:10 PM Off the Cuff

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

With the holiday season now in full swing, we should find solace in those aspects of our lives that bring us together. One in particular is our diversity. But, ironically, in these divisive political times, even that can be a source of cont... more

Nov 22, 2016 2:27 PM My LGBTQ POV

mkearts_quiltforpenfieldchildrenscenter.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum and Penfield Children’s Center have teamed up to harness the powerof children’s creativity. All throughout January, MAM’s Kohl’s Art GenerationStudio invites you and your little ‘uns to create colorful patches tocontrib.. more

Jan 13, 2015 8:40 PM Visual Arts

blogimage11145.jpe

Two macabre new releases filled with memorable characters will be discussed in a double author appearance this week at the Sugar Maple bar in Bay View.In The Passage, author Justin Cronin imagines a story in which the government’s creation ... more

Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES