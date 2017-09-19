Penguin
Light the Dark: Writers on Creativity, Inspiration, and the Artistic Process (Penguin), edited by Joe Fassler
A collection of short essays by writers from many fields, Light the Dark: Writers on Creativity, Inspiration, and the Artistic Process isn’t a how-to but an engaging exploration of inspiration. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
Vacation Guide to the Solar System (Penguin), by Olivia Koski and Jana Grcevich
“We are, at heart, space travel agents," writes Olivia Koski and Jana Grcevich, tongues gently in cheek. Vacation Guide to the Solar System is constructed around the idea of high-end adventure trips to neighboring planets but it’s also a... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:08 PM David Luhrssen Books
Batman: Arkham Knight Review
This review contains spoilers for 2011’s Batman Arkham City“This is how it happened. This is how the Batman died.” These ominous words begin the third and final entry of Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy, Arkham Knight. A far darker and more ambitiou.. more
Jun 30, 2015 1:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Is Your Vulva Obscene? On Facebook, Censorship and Female Genitals
As a sexuality educator, I perform a constant balancing act. On one hand, my mission in life is to enhance communication about sexuality, to create spaces where people can get information about sex without fear or shame. On the other hand, ... more
Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 3 Comments