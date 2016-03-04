RSS

Performance Art

advertisement.jpg.jpe

Bel Canto Chorus performs two works by contemporary composers—one of these, Carson Cooman’s Revelations of Divine Love, hereby receiving its Midwest premiere. This 18-movement piece for soprano,Classical Music and Dance more

Mar 4, 2016 10:54 AM Classical Music

offthecuff_angelalvarez_photobymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Off the Cuff interviews Angel Alvarez, a Milwaukeean who regularly dons Spider-Man, Superman and other eye-catching costumes to advertise for stores, entertain at parties and simply generate positivity on the street. more

Nov 24, 2015 6:58 PM Off the Cuff

tongue twister.jpg.jpe

logicpuzzlemuseum.org

If Sally sold sea shells by the sea shore, that would prove she had bad business sense, because sea shells are readily available for free at the sea shore.Nevertheless, Sally would be fodder for the 15th Annual Tongue Twister Contest, coming up at.. more

Aug 17, 2015 9:40 PM Around MKE

gettyimages_463107721.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Washington Park Stories is a collaborative exhibit created by MIAD sculpture students and UWM dance and architecture students working with local artists to capture the memories, dreams and beauty of the deteriorating neighborhood. It is available .. more

Feb 27, 2015 4:40 PM Around MKE

Fluxus won’t sit still and behave itself. Consequently, it is difficult to define what exactly Fluxus was, is, and will be. But, true to the term, it’s an art movement that keeps moving. The like-minded international community of subversive... more

Nov 6, 2013 12:20 AM Visual Arts

kmfdm.jpg.jpe

It’s entirely plausible that you could make it this far in life without consciously hearing German industrial outfit KMFDM, but if you’ve frequented rock concerts at any point in the last 25 ye,Concert Reviews more

Mar 25, 2013 12:24 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage11962.jpe

Ola Belle Reed learned the banjo and songs of Appalachia as a child in the 1920s; by the 1940s she played in string bands; and in the ’50s she became an object of interest to folklorists. Rising Sun Melodies collects some of the recordings ... more

Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11313.jpe

In Backseat Saints, novelist Joshilyn Jackson powerfully spotlights a nondescript minor character from her best-selling debut, Gods in Alabama. The tale’s unfortunate protagonist, Rose Mae Lolley, has spent her entire life in the company of... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES