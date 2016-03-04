Performance Art
Bel Canto Chorus- Revelations of Divine Love
Bel Canto Chorus performs two works by contemporary composers—one of these, Carson Cooman’s Revelations of Divine Love, hereby receiving its Midwest premiere. This 18-movement piece for soprano,Classical Music and Dance more
Mar 4, 2016 10:54 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Superhero on Milwaukee’s Streets
Off the Cuff interviews Angel Alvarez, a Milwaukeean who regularly dons Spider-Man, Superman and other eye-catching costumes to advertise for stores, entertain at parties and simply generate positivity on the street. more
Nov 24, 2015 6:58 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
15th Annual Tongue Twister Contest Coming This Saturday
If Sally sold sea shells by the sea shore, that would prove she had bad business sense, because sea shells are readily available for free at the sea shore.Nevertheless, Sally would be fodder for the 15th Annual Tongue Twister Contest, coming up at.. more
Aug 17, 2015 9:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Washington Park at City Hall
Washington Park Stories is a collaborative exhibit created by MIAD sculpture students and UWM dance and architecture students working with local artists to capture the memories, dreams and beauty of the deteriorating neighborhood. It is available .. more
Feb 27, 2015 4:40 PM Terrance Walker Around MKE
Fluxus Moves to Milwaukee
Fluxus won’t sit still and behave itself. Consequently, it is difficult to define what exactly Fluxus was, is, and will be. But, true to the term, it’s an art movement that keeps moving. The like-minded international community of subversive... more
Nov 6, 2013 12:20 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
KMFDM @ Shank Hall
It’s entirely plausible that you could make it this far in life without consciously hearing German industrial outfit KMFDM, but if you’ve frequented rock concerts at any point in the last 25 ye,Concert Reviews more
Mar 25, 2013 12:24 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Ola Belle Reed
Ola Belle Reed learned the banjo and songs of Appalachia as a child in the 1920s; by the 1940s she played in string bands; and in the ’50s she became an object of interest to folklorists. Rising Sun Melodies collects some of the recordings ... more
Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Next Chapter Bookshop Hosts Author of ‘Backseat Saints’
In Backseat Saints, novelist Joshilyn Jackson powerfully spotlights a nondescript minor character from her best-selling debut, Gods in Alabama. The tale’s unfortunate protagonist, Rose Mae Lolley, has spent her entire life in the company of... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books