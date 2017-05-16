Perfume Genius
This Week in Milwaukee: May 18-24, 2017
Between Gloss Weekend and the Cream City Comedy Festival, it’s going to be a banner weekend for Milwaukee music and comedy. more
May 16, 2017 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Songs From the Abuse Cycle: Perfume Genius' "Learning"
Even the saddest break-up albums offer an implicit happyending: Time passes, hearts heal and life goes on. Singer-songwriter MikeHadreas, however, details the type of wounds that aren't necessarilyremedied by time. On Learning, his soft-toned, .. more
Jul 15, 2010 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rev. Raven and the Chain-Smoking Altar Boys
If he were so inclined, Reverend Raven could go to sleep every night on a pile of the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards he’s earned since the ’90s as one of the city’s most popular blues players. His brand of barroom blues is cutting more
Feb 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee