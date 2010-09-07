Personal Life
New Release Wrap-Up: The Thermals, Interpol, Sam Prekop
Revitalizing a genre well past its expiration date, The Thermals enjoyed a run of several excellent pop-punk records, culminating in last year's vital Now We Can See, a disc that suggested the Portland trio might never run out of steam. On the gro.. more
Sep 7, 2010 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
On Hold
I've got a lot of things going on in my personal life, so posting is going to be scarce this week. I'm fairly certain I haven't posted this before, but any time I post on Brew Crew Ball, it is linked on my Twitter. Follow me @tristarscoopAlso, any.. more
Jul 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Celebration and Tragedy
The celebratory culture of New Orleans mixes with the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina in Milw Fire on the Bayou: A Mardi Gras Musical Extravaganza, ,Theater more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Last Month for Kids Ride Free on Amtrak
With the number of daily commuters between Milwaukee and Chicago increasing along with the price of gas, more and more people are choosing to ride Amtrak to beat the traffic this summer. ,Traveling Shepherd more
Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Andy Vogel Art for Art's Sake