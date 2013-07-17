RSS

Personhood

Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn more

Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM News Features

Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn’t make any major gaffes in last week’s debate. But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Expresso

Lost in the uproar over Missouri Republican Senate candidate Todd Akin's ignorant comments about pregnancy and rape is the fact that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney's... more

Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 25 Comments

Democratsand the rest of the countryare rightly upset by the comments by Missouri GOP Senate hopeful Todd Akin about “legitimate rape.”<br /><br />His comment was uninformed, wrong and just plain offensive.<br /><br />What struck me the most was h.. more

Aug 21, 2012 5:25 PM Daily Dose

