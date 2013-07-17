Personhood
Should Fertilized Eggs Be Given Constitutional Rights?
Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn more
Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan’s Dangerous Abortion Answer
Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn’t make any major gaffes in last week’s debate. But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Real Paul Ryan
Lost in the uproar over Missouri Republican Senate candidate Todd Akin's ignorant comments about pregnancy and rape is the fact that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney's... more
Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 25 Comments
Republican Rape Remark Sheds Light on GOP Reality
Democratsand the rest of the countryare rightly upset by the comments by Missouri GOP Senate hopeful Todd Akin about “legitimate rape.”<br /><br />His comment was uninformed, wrong and just plain offensive.<br /><br />What struck me the most was h.. more
Aug 21, 2012 5:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
