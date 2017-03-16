Pet Engine
Big Mother Gig Leads a Night of Milwaukee Alt-Rock Reunions Saturday at Turner Hall
Richard Jankovich can’t look back at Big Mother Gig’soriginal run without wondering what if. With a gleefully rough-around-the-edgessound akin to The Replacement and Soul Asylum, the band was making a solid namefor itself in the early ’90s, reg.. more
Mar 16, 2017 5:54 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Symphonic Benchmarks
Guest conductor James Gaffigan kicks off the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s 2011 schedule with a concert comprising two very different symphonies and a contemporary concerto.Though Wolfgang Mozart (1756-91) composed music throughout his all... more
Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
John Cowan
As the bassist and vocalist for the New Grass Revival in the ’70s and ’80s, John Cowan helped expand the scope of bluegrass music, playing heavier and flashier than the genre’s forefathers,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pablove Benefit Concert; Jan. 23, 2009
A one-time staple of the Milwaukee music scene who managed the city’s most successful acts from the ’90s including The Gufs, Citizen King and The Promise Ring, Jeff Castelaz has assembled a litany of big names in Milwaukee music past and present f.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music