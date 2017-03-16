RSS

Pet Engine

big mother gig.jpg.jpe

Richard Jankovich can’t look back at Big Mother Gig’soriginal run without wondering what if. With a gleefully rough-around-the-edgessound akin to The Replacement and Soul Asylum, the band was making a solid namefor itself in the early ’90s, reg.. more

Mar 16, 2017 5:54 PM On Music

Guest conductor James Gaffigan kicks off the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s 2011 schedule with a concert comprising two very different symphonies and a contemporary concerto.Though Wolfgang Mozart (1756-91) composed music throughout his all... more

Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage4565.jpe

As the bassist and vocalist for the New Grass Revival in the ’70s and ’80s, John Cowan helped expand the scope of bluegrass music, playing heavier and flashier than the genre’s forefathers,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4565.jpe

A one-time staple of the Milwaukee music scene who managed the city’s most successful acts from the ’90s including The Gufs, Citizen King and The Promise Ring, Jeff Castelaz has assembled a litany of big names in Milwaukee music past and present f.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES