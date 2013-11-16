RSS

Peter Falk

 Muriel Cigars was more than just the sponsor (“Broughtto you by…”) of the ABC series “Here’s Edie” (1962-1964). Integral to the production, the commercials starred the show’s hostess and were almost asinnovative as everythi.. more

Nov 16, 2013 5:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9711.jpe

Through April 18 at the Haggerty Museum of Art, the main gallery hosts three distinct photography exhibitions. Presented separately, the three photographers’ series reveal that truth is subjective. While the camera, an extension of the arti... more

Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts 2 Comments

The first thing you notice watching an episode of “Columbo” isn’t that we know who committed the murder but the relatively long buildup to murder. Jerry Orbach and the “Law and Order” squad would already be grilling the suspect by the time a “Col.. more

Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3128.jpe

As a long-standing staple to the local scene, the incorrigible Revolush claimed the title Shepherd ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES