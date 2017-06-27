RSS

Peter Frampton

Here's a quick look at some of the highlights in the Summerfest lineup for July 2, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. P!nk American Family Insurance,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 12:04 AM Summerfest Guide

The Lumineers bring their newly intimate sound to a very large venue, while Peter Frampton goes acoustic. more

Mar 21, 2017 2:18 PM This Week in Milwaukee

After stints as a session player for greats like George Harrison, Harry Nilsson and Jerry Lee Lewis, Peter Frampton released four solo albums before his breakthrough 1976 concert LP, <i>Frampton Comes Alive!</i>, but none of them... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

