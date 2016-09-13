RSS

Peter Roller

Lil’ Rev’s latest album, Claw and Hammer, focuses on ukulele and includes a mixture of vocal and instrumental numbers. Rev sings the material with more authority than ever, and is joined by a cohort of local friends including John and Mike ... more

Sep 13, 2016 2:40 PM Album Reviews

What’s the next best thing to teeing up while we wait outthis winter? Getting a first look at the latest golfing gear and honing yourswing at the Greater Milwaukee Golf Show!This interactive golf extravaganza ranks as one of thelargest in the.. more

Jan 30, 2015 3:27 PM Around MKE

Recent years have found folksinger Lil’ Rev as the principal torchbearer for Milwaukee’s ukulele revival. more

Nov 4, 2014 8:09 PM Local Music

Garage rock first gained popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s and today garage bands continue to find their way into the mainstream of rock ‘n’ roll. Perfect for both fans of rock and students of history, Peter Roller’s new book Milwaukee Ga... more

Feb 11, 2013 2:00 PM Books

On his 13th album, Milwaukee's beloved proponent of old-time Americana, Lil' Rev, places himself on new ground. It's his first collection of all-original songs and the first time he has recorded with a drummer. “I've usually been more

Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

For decades guitarist Peter Roller has been a prolific side-player in the Milwaukee music scene, assisting the earliest incarnation of Paul Cebar and the Milwaukeeans, performing with blues artist Steve Cohen, mandolinist Yank Rachell and t... more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

