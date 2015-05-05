RSS

Pfister Hotel Artist In Residenc

artpreview_todd_courtesyofthepfisterhotel.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of the Pfister Hotel

2015 Pfister Hotel Artist in Residence Todd Mrozinski discusses his plans for the coming year. His proposal, “Light From the Pfister,” will include eight shadow portraits and tracings inspired by the light coming through the hotel’s larg... more

May 5, 2015 8:23 PM Visual Arts

theaterrev_nightmaresandlullabies_sydonialucchesi.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sydonia Lucchesi

Devoid of pixie dust and cloaked in shadow, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s newest production, Nightmares and Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan, is a look into the tortured mind of author J.M. Barrie. more

Apr 14, 2015 11:05 AM Theater

mkearts_toddmrozinski_pfister.jpg.jpe

Photo by Dustin Zick

Feb 27, 2015 10:45 PM Visual Arts

blogimage11309.jpe

In the beginning, it was all greasy riffage, lean beats and an unerring, angst-ridden crunch. Everything The Black Keys did reeked of sweaty adolescents getting off to Zeppelin in between frozen pizza rolls and Pabsts in a basement in Akron... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

What does an artist's assistant actually do? The Renaissance and Modern Art Masters employed assistants, using workshops to help them complete their paintings and sculpture. Reginald Baylor, a well-known Milwaukee artist, would ask himself.. more

May 10, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage3612.jpe

Last week, I received a call from a free-lance writer working on an article for a national magazine. Her editor had instructed he,SEXPress more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Sexpress

