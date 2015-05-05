Pfister Hotel Artist In Residenc
Pfister Artist in Residence Todd Mrozinski
2015 Pfister Hotel Artist in Residence Todd Mrozinski discusses his plans for the coming year. His proposal, “Light From the Pfister,” will include eight shadow portraits and tracings inspired by the light coming through the hotel’s larg... more
May 5, 2015 8:23 PM Mac Writt Visual Arts
'Nightmares and Lullabies'
Devoid of pixie dust and cloaked in shadow, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s newest production, Nightmares and Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan, is a look into the tortured mind of author J.M. Barrie. more
Artist of Shadows Todd Mrozinski Named Pfister Hotel’s Seventh Artist-in-Residence
Feb 27, 2015 10:45 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Black Keys
In the beginning, it was all greasy riffage, lean beats and an unerring, angst-ridden crunch. Everything The Black Keys did reeked of sweaty adolescents getting off to Zeppelin in between frozen pizza rolls and Pabsts in a basement in Akron... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Interview: Artist and Assistant-Baylor and Witz Explain the Process
What does an artist's assistant actually do? The Renaissance and Modern Art Masters employed assistants, using workshops to help them complete their paintings and sculpture. Reginald Baylor, a well-known Milwaukee artist, would ask himself.. more
May 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
It’s Perfectly Normal
Last week, I received a call from a free-lance writer working on an article for a national magazine. Her editor had instructed he,SEXPress more
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress