Pfister
Pfister Artist-in-Residence Program Finalists Announced
Photo Courtesy Mike Lagerman, Flickr CCThePfister Hotel and InterContinental Milwaukeewill host exhibits for The Historic Third Ward’s Gallery Night & DayFriday, Jan. 22. Voting for the next Pfister Artist-in-Residence will als.. more
Jan 21, 2016 9:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee's Best Bloody Marys
I love bloody marys. Whether that's a byproduct of living inMilwaukee, or I just happen to live in the best place for the bloody-obsessed,I'm not sure. What I do know is that MKE has some amazing bloodies. Manyrestaurants and bars make their ow.. more
Sep 28, 2015 4:25 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Boris and Doris On the Town
Fond Farewell: A lively memorial tribute celebrating the life of the late actor/activist/Realtor Dan Mooney was held at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret. Tales of his 40-year career of acting throughout more
May 14, 2014 1:45 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Fall Out Boy and Paramore Will Co-Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
Summerfest's latest Marcus Amphitheater announcement is a two-fer: Fall Out Boy and Paramore will co-headline the stage on Saturday, July 5 as part of their "Monumentour," the festival announced today. Both emo acts are coming off of 2013 albums t.. more
Feb 24, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Celebrity Chef Rich Tramonto Headlines November's Lombardi Food & Wine Experience Cancer Fundraising Events
Celebrity chef Rich Tramonto, a James Beard Award winner who has been featured on TV programs including Brago's "Top Chef" and the Food Network's "Iron Chef," will prepare a multi-course meal as part of the 10th annual Lombardi Food & Wine Experie.. more
Oct 10, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Art and Life in Transition
The 2013 Spring Gallery Night and Day, April 19-20, explores themes reflecting life’s transitions, including the expectation of cold and rain ending in time for the popular weekend event. After 25 years, the quarterly art more
Apr 17, 2013 6:44 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Museum of Wisconsin Art Weaves Dual Opening
Stitched drawings and paintings take the place of more traditional works of paper, pencil, oil paint and watercolor in two exhibitions at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. The museum holds a dual opening March 28 for “Uncommon Threads... more
Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Silences Speak to Truths in Rep’s ‘Asher Lev’
“Be a great painter, Asher Lev,” the prominent artist Jacob Kahn says to his young prodigy. “It’s the only justification for all the pain you’re about to cause.”How can a young boy, “a Torah Jew,” create a more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Never Never Land
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hear we got another Labor Day coming up, the holiday when we honor the workingman by pissing the day away drinking beer in the back yard or a park somewheres. How &r... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Pfister Artist Katie Musolff
In 2004, Milwaukee’s Katie Musolff graduated from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) with a BFA in painting. Today, Musolff is making quite a name for herself. Speaking of her name, the young, well-known more
Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff
Wild Oceans
Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Wisconsin State Fair
Here’s hoping you’ve worked up an appetite, because it’s cream-puff eati Hi Infidelity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tea at the Pfister
Afternoon tea in England calls to mind white tablecloths, gleaming silverware, paper-thin Bows Arrows ,Dining Out more
Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 3 Comments