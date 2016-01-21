RSS

Pfister

Photo Courtesy Mike Lagerman, Flickr CCThePfister Hotel and InterContinental Milwaukeewill host exhibits for The Historic Third Ward’s Gallery Night & DayFriday, Jan. 22. Voting for the next Pfister Artist-in-Residence will als.. more

Jan 21, 2016 9:43 PM Around MKE

Lacey Muszynski

I love bloody marys. Whether that's a byproduct of living inMilwaukee, or I just happen to live in the best place for the bloody-obsessed,I'm not sure. What I do know is that MKE has some amazing bloodies. Manyrestaurants and bars make their ow.. more

Sep 28, 2015 4:25 PM Brew City Booze

Fond Farewell: A lively memorial tribute celebrating the life of the late actor/activist/Realtor Dan Mooney was held at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret. Tales of his 40-year career of acting throughout more

May 14, 2014 1:45 AM Around MKE

Summerfest's latest Marcus Amphitheater announcement is a two-fer: Fall Out Boy and Paramore will co-headline the stage on Saturday, July 5 as part of their "Monumentour," the festival announced today. Both emo acts are coming off of 2013 albums t.. more

Feb 24, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

Celebrity chef Rich Tramonto, a James Beard Award winner who has been featured on TV programs including Brago's "Top Chef" and the Food Network's "Iron Chef," will prepare a multi-course meal as part of the 10th annual Lombardi Food & Wine Experie.. more

Oct 10, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

The 2013 Spring Gallery Night and Day, April 19-20, explores themes reflecting life’s transitions, including the expectation of cold and rain ending in time for the popular weekend event. After 25 years, the quarterly art more

Apr 17, 2013 6:44 PM Visual Arts

Stitched drawings and paintings take the place of more traditional works of paper, pencil, oil paint and watercolor in two exhibitions at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. The museum holds a dual opening March 28 for “Uncommon Threads... more

Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

“Be a great painter, Asher Lev,” the prominent artist Jacob Kahn says to his young prodigy. “It’s the only justification for all the pain you’re about to cause.”How can a young boy, “a Torah Jew,” create a more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hear we got another Labor Day coming up, the holiday when we honor the workingman by pissing the day away drinking beer in the back yard or a park somewheres. How &r... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

In 2004, Milwaukee’s Katie Musolff graduated from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) with a BFA in painting. Today, Musolff is making quite a name for herself. Speaking of her name, the young, well-known more

Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Here’s hoping you’ve worked up an appetite, because it’s cream-puff eati Hi Infidelity ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Afternoon tea in England calls to mind white tablecloths, gleaming silverware, paper-thin Bows Arrows ,Dining Out more

Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

