Pga
Make Plans for Two Big Events
Two major events are starting within the next week aroundhere, the Wisconsin State Fair anthe PGA Championship atWhistling Straits in Kohler.Hopefully you're in the mood for cream puffs, corndogs,porkchop sandwiches and grilled cheese, becau.. more
Aug 6, 2015 3:30 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
New Talent for Greater Milwaukee Golf Show
Twocelebrated names in golf will be showcased at the Greater Milwaukee Golf Showthis weekend. Golfing instructor "The Putting Doctor" and Peter Johncke, “TheTrick Shot Master,” will both take the main stage this year and help kick offwhat w.. more
Mar 9, 2015 5:36 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Greater Milwaukee Golf Show Swings Into Town
What’s the next best thing to teeing up while we wait outthis winter? Getting a first look at the latest golfing gear and honing yourswing at the Greater Milwaukee Golf Show!This interactive golf extravaganza ranks as one of thelargest in the.. more
Jan 30, 2015 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
What to Do When He's Too Big
Contrary to popular belief, bigger penises are not always better. Although they may photograph well in porn and allow actors to get into all sorts of camera-friendly crazy positions not usually attempted by the average male, being photogeni... more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Passion Pit
Though Michael Angelakos began Passion Pit as a solo project, writing songs for his girlfriend in his dorm room at Boston’s Emerson College, a lineup of Berklee College of Music students formed around him, and within a year the enthused more
Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Peter Roller’s Debut Record, Decades in the Making
For decades guitarist Peter Roller has been a prolific side-player in the Milwaukee music scene, assisting the earliest incarnation of Paul Cebar and the Milwaukeeans, performing with blues artist Steve Cohen, mandolinist Yank Rachell and t... more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments