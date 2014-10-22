Phil Anderson
Saturday Blues Brunch
PhilAnderson's “Blues After Dark” wasthe one local show to survive for a while as the local 1290 AM frequencyswitched from African-American talk and grown folks music (blues, gospel,smooth jazz, r&b oldies) music WMCS to its current WZTI Ma.. more
Oct 22, 2014 5:04 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Blues Brunch Offers Saturday Morning Soul with a Side of Pancakes
WNOV-AM’s Saturday morning Blues Café program may be the only dose of modern Southern soul, naturally combined with its antecedent of R&B-leaning blues, to be more
Jul 30, 2014 1:55 AM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
Saturday Blues Brunch w/ Otis Clay @ ARJ's Panache Lounge
Excel at what you do for long enough in the public eye, and you become a legend. Be generous enough with your accessibility, and those who admire you can also call you a friend. So appears to be the case for Otis Clay... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Present Music: Amir ElSaffar and Istathenople
The Middle East is a vast region containing many cultural traditions and much music, ancient as well as postmodern. Present Music surveys a wide slice of the Fertile Crescent in a concert showcasing a performance of new music by Iraqi more
May 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee