RSS

Phil Nero

blogimage633.jpe

I haven’t weighed in on the highly publicized “Maxim reviewed the new Black Crowes album without hearing the damn thing” scandal, since I don’t have any interest in Maxim or the Black Crowes, but today the New York Post briefly reported a far more.. more

Feb 27, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Despitethediscouraging consensus that the hand of fate is heavy and immovable,how many o Milwaukee Journal ,Books more

Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Books

blogimage632.jpe

In former Milwaukee Journal writer Phil Nero’s first fiction book, Twice Upon a Time Milwaukee Journal ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES