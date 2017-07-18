Philomusica Quartet
Performing Arts Weekly: July 20-26, 2017
Milwaukee Musaik’s Philomusica Quartet performs al fresco at SummerStage in Delafield, the Sadarabad Dancers perform at Armenian Fest, If/Then is performed by Greendale Community Theatre in Henry Ross Auditorium of Greendale High School, an... more
Jul 18, 2017 2:10 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee Musaik’s World War I Concert
World War I was an enormous shock to humanity. On Sunday, April 3, the former Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra (relaunched this season as Milwaukee Musaik) performs a concert reflecting back on it all: “In Memoriam: Music of the First World War.... more
Mar 29, 2016 3:28 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Songs of Thanksgiving
The Philomusica Quartet perform Beethoven’s String Quartet in A Minor, and Dmitry Shostakovich’s Piano Quintet in G Minor on Monday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. more
Nov 10, 2015 12:34 AM John Jahn A&E Feature
The Battery Factory Seeks Performance
TheBattery Factory in collaborationwith the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center are hosting aperformance at the South Milwaukee Railroad Depot July 24 - 26. They’relooking for performers for Drama at the Depot.Builtin 1893, the Depot was .. more
Jun 20, 2014 10:52 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Sextet of Quartets
The Philomusica Quartet’s next concert is called “Jewish Expressions,” aptly so since that religious and cultural quality is shared by all three composers on the program. Felix Mendelssohn’s (1809-47) String Quartet No. 3 in D Majo more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music