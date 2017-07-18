RSS

Philomusica Quartet

Milwaukee Musaik’s Philomusica Quartet performs al fresco at SummerStage in Delafield, the Sadarabad Dancers perform at Armenian Fest, If/Then is performed by Greendale Community Theatre in Henry Ross Auditorium of Greendale High School, an... more

Jul 18, 2017 2:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

World War I was an enormous shock to humanity. On Sunday, April 3, the former Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra (relaunched this season as Milwaukee Musaik) performs a concert reflecting back on it all: “In Memoriam: Music of the First World War.... more

Mar 29, 2016 3:28 PM Classical Music

The Philomusica Quartet perform Beethoven’s String Quartet in A Minor, and Dmitry Shostakovich’s Piano Quintet in G Minor on Monday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. more

Nov 10, 2015 12:34 AM A&E Feature

TheBattery Factory in collaborationwith the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center are hosting aperformance at the South Milwaukee Railroad Depot July 24 - 26. They’relooking for performers for Drama at the Depot.Builtin 1893, the Depot was  .. more

Jun 20, 2014 10:52 AM Theater

The Philomusica Quartet’s next concert is called “Jewish Expressions,” aptly so since that religious and cultural quality is shared by all three composers on the program. Felix Mendelssohn’s (1809-47) String Quartet No. 3 in D Majo more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

