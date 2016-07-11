RSS

Photo

plankinton.jpg.jpe

Back in January, I presented some Milwaukee examples fromthe New York Public Library’s stereoscope card collection. Recently postedonline as a part of a massive 180,000 digital image collection – all free forhigh-resolution downloading – the ca.. more

Jul 11, 2016 3:33 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

blogimage12931.jpe

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many of Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties, since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I stumbled upon this site today and I have to say that it's one of the coolest things I've seen people do.As someone who is physically attached to her camera, I can't imagine what I'd do if I ever lost it or my memory cards.This blog provides a pl.. more

Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2772.jpe

Atlatl, a young Milwaukee group that teeters back and forth between harmonic jam-rock and ramshackle indie-rock, does a 6:15 p.m. show at the Summerfest’s only all-local stage, the Cascio Groove Garage, sponsored by the Shepherd Express. The grou... more

Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Anyone who ever had the pleasure of catching an American western on German television understands how discordant the dubbing of actors� voices can be. And anyone who attends subtitled foreign films in the U.S. recognizes that reading along can so.. more

Mar 10, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage706.jpe

The HaggertyMuseum of Art opens a pair of noteworthy exhibitions over the next fewweeks. Hand Me My Travelin’ Shoes ,Art more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage359.jpe

There are two big basketball games for fans to pick from tonight: The UW-Milwaukee Panthe Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments

blogimage258.jpe

Milwaukee native Pat Graham has spent much of the last 20 years on the road, snapping pict Greetings! ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 18, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES