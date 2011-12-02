RSS

Photographs And Texts

At the beginning of Taryn Simon\'s Milwaukee Art Museum exhibition, a young boy approximately four-years old stands with his parents. He eyes glued to, mesmerized by the video of a nuclear explosion the artist features on a screen place.. more

Dec 2, 2011 1:16 PM Visual Arts

Nov 27, 2011 3:36 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7624.jpe

In a night of guaranteed oldies bliss, Jones will vamp for graying boomers that remember the Manchester, England native’s soulful solos in “I Want to Be Free” and “Daydream Believer.” Jones had originally trained as a jock,To more

Aug 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7608.jpe

The lore surrounding the sturgeon, and a few fish stories as well, is the popular audience People of the ,Books more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES