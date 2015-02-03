Picasso
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Shepherd Express brings you a behind the scenes look at the process of local artist Daniel Fleming. Tune in every Monday for new insight and updates in the world of this burgeoning young artist. Acrylic on Canvas. from Leo Fleming on Vimeo.T.. more
Feb 3, 2015 9:25 PM Eric Engelbart Visual Arts 1 Comments
"Dürer to Dine" Explores History of Printmaking
An intimate, intriguing show at the University of WisconsinMilwaukee Art History Gallery presents over more than two-dozen prints thatbriefly illustrate how the medium developed over five centuries. “Dürer toDine: 500 Years of Printmaking” o.. more
Mar 8, 2013 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Picasso @ The University of Wisconsin Milwaukee
On any given day in Milwaukee there will often be small venues that showcase fresh interpretations of great art. Such is the case in the exhibition “Picasso” currently on display at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee (UWM) Art Histor.. more
Jun 18, 2011 11:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Milwaukee Air and Water Show
The annual Milwaukee Air and Water Show ensures that the city will be especially loud this weekend. As always, the free event is topped by the deafening Navy Blue Angels, and features a slew of daredevil aircrafts and helicopters. Two parac... more
Jun 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Holiday Artisan Market
For those looking for unique holiday gifts, Discovery World’s Holiday Artisan Market gives shoppers the chance not only to buy local, but also straight from the source. More than two-dozen designers will be selling their wares at this free,... more
Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Could You Survive a Disaster?
Whatdoes the future hold for humanity? The collapse of lawful society? Amulti-generational natural disaster? Homeland invasion? The FourHorsemen of the Apocalypse? Hopefully, none of these. But being,Eat/Drink more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments
Contemporary and Classic Art
A trio of art exhibitions brings contemporary and classic images to galleries this week. The Bucket List, ,Art more
Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts