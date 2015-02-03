RSS

Picasso

Shepherd Express brings you a behind the scenes look at the process of local artist Daniel Fleming.  Tune in every Monday for new insight and updates in the world of this burgeoning young artist. Acrylic on Canvas. from Leo Fleming on Vimeo.T.. more

Feb 3, 2015 9:25 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

An intimate, intriguing show at the University of WisconsinMilwaukee Art History Gallery presents over more than two-dozen prints thatbriefly illustrate how the medium developed over five centuries. “Dürer toDine: 500 Years of Printmaking” o.. more

Mar 8, 2013 11:58 PM Visual Arts

On any given day in Milwaukee there will often be small venues that showcase fresh interpretations of great art. Such is the case in the exhibition “Picasso” currently on display at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee (UWM) Art Histor.. more

Jun 18, 2011 11:54 AM Visual Arts

The annual Milwaukee Air and Water Show ensures that the city will be especially loud this weekend. As always, the free event is topped by the deafening Navy Blue Angels, and features a slew of daredevil aircrafts and helicopters. Two parac... more

Jun 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For those looking for unique holiday gifts, Discovery World’s Holiday Artisan Market gives shoppers the chance not only to buy local, but also straight from the source. More than two-dozen designers will be selling their wares at this free,... more

Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Whatdoes the future hold for humanity? The collapse of lawful society? Amulti-generational natural disaster? Homeland invasion? The FourHorsemen of the Apocalypse? Hopefully, none of these. But being,Eat/Drink more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

A trio of art exhibitions brings contemporary and classic images to galleries this week. The Bucket List, ,Art more

Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

